This week's top streaming picks include the sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099 on Prime Video and the animated film War of the Rohirrim, featuring Brian Cox and Gaia Wise.

Prime Video is launching a slate of high-profile entertainment titles this week, headlined by the highly anticipated sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099 and the animated feature The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim. These major releases join a diverse array of content arriving on streaming platforms from November 23 through November 29, 2026. The strategy caters to fans of science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres across multiple services.

Blade Runner 2099 serves as a direct sequel to the classic 1982 film and Ryan Gosling's 2017 movie Blade Runner 2049. Created by Silka Luisa, the narrative is set in Los Angeles in the year 2099. A previous uprising has fundamentally altered the social hierarchy of the city in this timeline.

Also read Blade Runner 2099 Premiere Details Revealed: Silka Luisa And Hunter Schafer Discuss Torture Hood Horror

In this new order, Replicants have emerged as the dominant power brokers. Humans have been demoted to the status of second-class citizens within this dystopian landscape. This stark division drives the central conflict of the series.

The plot centers on Olwen, a Replicant who works as a Blade Runner. She forms an unlikely alliance with Cora, a human character who is disguised as a Replicant. This duo launches a mission to dismantle a group of rogue Replicants operating outside the established order.

The series boasts a star-studded cast featuring Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, and Lewis Gribben in key roles. Their performances anchor the complex narrative of survival and rebellion in a world where human and replicant rights are deeply contested. This casting choice brings significant weight to the sci-fi premise.

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Also debuting on Prime Video is The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim. This anime fantasy film explores the history of the Rohan kingdom in greater detail. The story focuses on Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, who initiates a conflict. His actions are triggered by killing the leader of the neighboring Dunlendings following a rejected marriage proposal to his daughter, Héra.

The film features a voice cast including Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Laurence Ubong Williams, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Miranda Otto. Since its release, The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim has received mixed critical reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Financially, the film has grossed $20.7 million worldwide at the box office. The production adds to the expanding universe of content based on J.R.R. Tolkien's works. It offers fans a deeper look into the political and military conflicts of the Third Age.

Hulu is introducing Alan Ritchson in an Australia-based action movie this week. The film is among the exciting new releases available on the platform starting November 27. It is scheduled to arrive on that specific date, adding to a lineup that includes other international action titles.

This release coincides with other genre-heavy additions that appeal to audiences seeking high-octane entertainment. Viewers looking for action outside the traditional superhero framework will find this addition particularly compelling. The timing aligns with a broader push for diverse genre content on the platform.

Peacock is also expanding its library with Michael Bay's overlooked action film. The inclusion of Bay's work highlights the platform's strategy to offer variety across action and thriller genres. Viewers are provided with options that range from critically acclaimed hits to hidden gems.

Many of these titles may have been overlooked during their theatrical runs. Peacock aims to capture viewers who missed these intense films in theaters. The strategy focuses on providing variety and depth to the streaming catalog.

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Disney+ will add new episodes of Big City Greens Season 5 during the week of November 23 to November 29, 2026. This regular schedule of new content ensures that the animated series continues to engage its young audience. Fresh storylines and character developments drive viewer interest.

The consistent release pattern helps maintain subscription engagement for the platform. It ensures that families and young viewers have consistent content to watch. This reliability is crucial for long-term retention on Disney+.

In catalog news, both seasons of the Prime Video drama Hunters are scheduled to leave Netflix next month. The series is executive produced by Jordan Peele and stars Al Pacino. This removal of popular series from Netflix underscores the competitive nature of streaming rights.

Studios are pulling content to consolidate their own libraries or prepare for new distribution strategies. This move highlights the shifting landscape of media ownership. Consumers may need to adjust their subscription habits accordingly.

Additionally, reports suggest that Marvel Cinematic Universe projects are in active development. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature characters from across the past and present. They will fight Doctor Doom in a major crossover event.

This development signals a significant direction for the franchise. The influx of familiar characters brings excitement to the fan base. It promises to resolve ongoing narrative threads from previous films.

The combination of new releases and catalog changes defines this week in streaming. Prime Video leads with major franchises, while Hulu and Peacock focus on action and thriller genres. Disney+ maintains its appeal to younger demographics with consistent seasonal content. These updates reflect the ongoing evolution of digital entertainment consumption.