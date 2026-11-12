BlackRock’s IBIT Sees $2B in Outflows Over Nine Trading Days

BlackRock’s IBIT has lost more than $2 billion over nine consecutive trading sessions, while broader US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $1.44 billion in withdrawals over five days.

US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows rose to nearly $300 million on Wednesday, up from $95 million a day earlier, as five-session withdrawals reached $1.44 billion.

BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund , the iShares Bitcoin Trust , recorded more than $2 billion in net outflows over nine consecutive trading sessions through Wednesday. Investors pulled a net $269.7 million from IBIT on Wednesday, accounting for about 90% of the day’s $300 million in net withdrawals across US spot Bitcoin ETFs, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF recorded $39.1 million in net withdrawals, while the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF drew $9 million in net inflows.on Wednesday that slowing ETF outflows could be an early step toward a market floor, but were not enough on their own to establish a recovery.

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Bitfinex found that in the ETF outflow streaks it studied earlier this year, Bitcoin gained a median 6.4% over 10 trading sessions when the streaks ended with at least three consecutive sessions of net inflows. In a Wednesday note shared with Cointelegraph, Laser Digital’s derivatives trading desk pointed to weak spot demand, a persistently negative Coinbase premium and large liquidations of leveraged long positions.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

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