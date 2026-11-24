Standard Chartered and Ant International seeded the fund, which BlackRock said is the first Hong Kong-domiciled money market fund offering a constant net asset value.

Getty Images BlackRock has launched its HKD Digital Liquidity Fund with $100 million in assets under management. The fund offers conventional and tokenized units, while professional investors can subscribe and redeem using the HKDAP stablecoin.in Hong Kong to retail and institutional investors, the asset manager said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dubbed BlackRock HKD Digital Liquidity Fund, the product offers conventional and tokenized units, allowing investors to access the same money market strategy through traditional or blockchain-based ownership records. The fund had $100 million in assets under management as of Nov. 20, according to the statement. It invests in short-term instruments, including government debt, overnight and term deposits, and other eligible securities.

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"As traditional and digital markets become more connected, investors want cash solutions that are simple, trusted and available when they need them," said Dan Maley, head of APAC digital assets at BlackRock. BlackRock said professional investors can subscribe to and redeem from the fund using digital cash, including HKDAP, a regulatedBlackRock said its fund offers accumulating share classes allowing the NAV to change, as well as distributing share classes that seek to maintain a constant unit price and pay out income.

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It is the first Hong Kong-domiciled money market fund to offer a constant net asset value to both institutional and retail investors in the local market, according to the statement. For distributing share classes, the CNAV structure targets a stable unit price, with investment income distributed to investors rather than added to the value of their units.that the underlying instruments are valued at amortized cost, with their mark-to-market NAV calculated each day separately.

The two valuations are then monitored against each other, and the fund may switch to market-based pricing if the difference reaches 50 basis points. Hong Kong's CNAV rules require at least 99.5% of a fund's assets to be held in government-backed money market instruments, qualifying reverse repurchase agreements, or cash, according to the document. Funds must also keep at least 15% of net assets available daily and 50% weekly.