BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Sells $105 Million as Bitcoin Price Falls Below $76,000

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF recorded net outflows of $104.97 million as Bitcoin traded at $75,979, extending a selling streak that began in late October.

BlackRock, one of the world's leading asset management firms, has sold $104.97 million worth of Bitcoin as the broader cryptocurrency market faces a deeper price correction. The sale marks its fifth consecutive day of selling Bitcoin. The outflow from its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, known by the ticker IBIT, was recorded on November 5.

Data showcased on SosoValue shows that the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has recorded another net outflow for the fourth time this week. The fund continued to post negative daily trading sessions throughout the week. BlackRock has been continuously dumping the asset since late October.

Also read Bitcoin ETFs Gain $75M Despite BlackRock IBIT Outflows

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Outflows Persist Into November

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has recorded net outflows on multiple trading sessions, with the latest reported withdrawal tied to IBIT amounting to $104.97 million on November 5. The source attributes the selling pattern to consistent withdrawals from investors. The prolonged selling spree reflects a steady trend rather than a single isolated event.

In a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, net outflows mean that investors are redeeming their shares. Redemptions generally require the fund to sell some of its Bitcoin holdings to return cash to those investors. Because the figures come from daily fund flow data, each new trading session can change the picture of institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs.

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Bitcoin Price Reverses After Brief Recovery Signs

Bitcoin fell from a high of over $80,000 to a low of $75,114 within just 24 hours, marking its sharpest price reversal of the month. The drop came after the asset had shown early signs of a potential recovery earlier in the week. The market then reversed and Bitcoin is back to trading in the red.

Over the past day, Bitcoin has recorded a price decline of 5.22%. At the time of writing, the asset was trading at $75,979. The sell-off has pushed the price back toward levels not seen since the sharp move lower earlier in the session.

The timing of the BlackRock sale coincides with this broader market correction. The source describes the market as facing another period of heavy pressure, with Bitcoin again showing a sharp reversal that has weighed on sentiment across the sector.

Investor Concerns Grow as November Recovery Fades

Retail and institutional investors have grown more concerned after the latest sell-off, as expectations for a November price recovery begin to fade. The concern is tied to both the ETF withdrawals and the sharp drop in the Bitcoin price. Together, these developments have weakened confidence in a near-term rebound.

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Although the Bitcoin market has remained volatile for several weeks, the significant sell-off seen in the last day has intensified these concerns. Investors are now weighing the combined pressure of continued ETF redemptions and falling prices. Attention is likely to stay on daily fund flow reports from SosoValue to see whether the outflow streak from the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF continues.