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Patrick Kane

Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane placed on injured reserve with upper body injury

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Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane placed on injured reserve with upper body injury
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 31: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up before a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on October 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Bruins won 5-4 in overtime. The struggling Chicago Blackhawks are down another player after winger Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve. Kane, who has missed the Blackhawks’ last three games with an upper body injury, would be eligible to return when they resume play on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres, but it is just the latest blow to a team that has been dealing with challenges for weeks.

Also readHurricanes outscore Blackhawks with 9-2 win

According to the NHL’s transaction wire, the move was made retroactively to November 2, the date Kane left a game against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period. Kane signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks prior to the season. He has one goal and eight assists in 15 games played for Chicago.

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The spiraling Blackhawks have lost nine of their last 10 games, including six in a row, and their most recent outing was one of their worst defeats in recent memory, a 9-2 drubbing at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

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