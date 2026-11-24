Chicago Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his right shoulder Monday, team physician Dr. Michael Terry said.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his right shoulder Monday, team physician Dr. Michael Terry said.

"We expect him to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months," Terry said in a news release. Bedard got hurt on a faceoff in the third period of Tuesday night's 6-3 win over Toronto. The 21-year-old center slammed his stick on the ice and held his right arm in front of him as he made his way to the locker room.

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Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Palos Hills Bedard also hurt his right shoulder on a draw during a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 12. He missed 12 games before returning on Jan. 9. He was sidelined for the first six games of this season after he had surgery on his left shoulder on July 8. He got hurt while skating with a group of NHL players in Canada over the summer.

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Bedard's latest shoulder injury is another tough moment in a difficult start to the season for the rebuilding Blackhawks, who beat the Flames 4-3 in overtime to improve to 7-14-2. Bedard led Chicago with 45 assists and 75 points last season. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft became the second-youngest captain in the history of the Original Six franchise in September. Woman found fatally shot in Glen Ellyn; suspect dies after pursuit ends in Geneva crash, police say