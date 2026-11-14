Blackhawks beat the Sabres 3-2 in overtime to end 6-game losing streak

Ryan Donato scored on a wrist shot from between the circles at 3:12 of overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Buffalo Sabres goalie Alex Lyon makes a save during the the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Ryan Donato scored on a wrist shot from between the circles at 3:12 of overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night to end a six-game losing streak. Donato scored after the Blackhawks failed to capitalize on a late power play that extended into overtime after Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin was sent off for hooking with 1:38 left.

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Frank Nazar scored twice in regulation for struggling Chicago, connecting on a first-period power play and tying it on a tip at 8:22 of the third. Spencer Knight stopped 21 shots to help Chicago rebound from a 9-2 loss at Carolina on Saturday night in its previous game. Owen Power and Tage Thompson had first-period goals for Buffalo in the opener of a six-game trip.

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Alex Lyon stopped 22 shots in his first game of the season after injuring his left shoulder in the preseason.