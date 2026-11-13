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Blackhawks beat the Sabres 3-2 in overtime to end 6-game losing streak

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Blackhawks beat the Sabres 3-2 in overtime to end 6-game losing streak
NHL · North Carolina · Chicago Blackhawks
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Ryan Donato scored on a wrist shot from between the circles at 3:12 of overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Ryan Donato scored on a wrist shot from between the circles at 3:12 of overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Donato scored after the Blackhawks failed to capitalize on a late power play that extended into overtime after Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin was sent off for hooking with 1:38 left. Frank Nazar scored twice in regulation for struggling Chicago, connecting on a first-period power play and tying it on a tip at 8:22 of the third. Spencer Knight stopped 21 shots to help Chicago rebound from a 9-2 loss at Carolina on Saturday night in its previous game.

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Owen Power and Tage Thompson had first-period goals for Buffalo in the opener of a six-game trip. Alex Lyon stopped 22 shots in his first game of the season after injuring his left shoulder in the preseason. Flyers hold off the Canucks 3-1 in a matchup of struggling squadsNathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar both exit early with injuries in Colorado Avalanche overtime loss to Ottawa Senators

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