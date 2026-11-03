Blackgang Chine Amusement Worker Sues for £200,000 After Water Slide Stroke Claim

Kristian Wright seeks damages from Vectis Ventures after alleging a stroke resulted from braking on the Waterforce slide. The Isle of Wight park disputes causation in this High Court case involving Blackgang Chine.

Kristian Wright is pursuing a substantial £200,000 compensation claim against Vectis Ventures Ltd, the operator of the historic Blackgang Chine amusement park, following a severe injury incident. The legal battle centers on an event that occurred on August 13, 2022, at the 183-year-old attraction located on the Isle of Wight, where the 38-year-old employee alleges he suffered a stroke while attempting to prevent a collision with a child.

Waterforce Slide Incident Details

The plaintiff, Mr Wright, was employed as an amusement park worker riding an inflatable raft down the Waterforce slide at the end of his shift. According to his legal representatives, he spotted a young child at the bottom of the 100ft slide who had not yet cleared the area. In a desperate attempt to avert a serious accident, Mr Wright used his hands and feet to manually brake the inflatable boat.

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This emergency maneuver reportedly caused friction burns to his hands and feet and placed significant physical stress on his body. He alleges that the strain damaged an artery in his neck, an injury he claims directly led to him suffering an ischaemic stroke three weeks after the initial incident at the park.

Legal Dispute Over Primary Liability

Vectis Ventures Ltd, the company responsible for managing Blackgang Chine, has admitted to primary liability for the accident itself but contests the causal link to the subsequent stroke. The defense argues that Mr Wright was partially responsible for the danger by taking an unsafe route and failing to ensure the slide was clear before launching.

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Barrister Ben Hicks, representing Mr Wright, described the actions of a colleague as incompetent, stating that the staff member released the inflatable boat without verifying if the slide was free of other riders. The claim asserts that the employer failed to provide adequate training or safety protocols, leaving staff vulnerable to such hazardous situations.

Competing Accounts of Safety Procedures

The defense barrister, Oliver Rudd, countered these claims by pointing to existing safety measures, including the provision of radios for communication between slide operators and staff at the bottom of the ride. He argued that these tools allowed operators to ensure slides were clear before launching riders, suggesting that the claimant ignored standard procedures.

Rudd further submitted that CCTV footage captured Mr Wright looking down the slide, where he could clearly see the child in the boat below. The defense maintains that the employee proceeded to enter his raft with personal belongings, implying to the operative at the top that the ride was clear, despite his knowledge of the ongoing hazard.

Impact on Claimant and Next Steps

The consequences for Mr Wright have been described as life-altering, with his barrister noting that he remains significantly disabled and is unable to drive or climb stairs effectively. The intended career in social work, for which he was training at the time of the accident, has been completely lost due to his health deterioration.

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Despite receiving ongoing support from stroke nurses, therapists, and psychologists, the plaintiff is expected to remain substantially disabled indefinitely. The High Court case is scheduled to return for a full trial at a later date, unless the parties agree to a settlement regarding the damages for the personal injury and lost earning potential.