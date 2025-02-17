Black Women Founders: How Mindset and Resilience Fuel Success

This article explores how Black women business leaders overcome societal hurdles and achieve success. Featuring insights from six founders, it highlights the importance of mindset, community, and self-trust in navigating challenges and building thriving businesses.

In this three-part series honoring Black History Month, I'm speaking with a group of Black female business leaders about how they're thriving in a society that often doesn't support their success. This first installment explores the mindsets that have helped them navigate the hurdles that can make success feel out of reach. In honor of Black History Month, I spoke with six Black women founders about how they’ve transformed resistance into opportunities.

Their stories highlight the power of mindset, community, and self-trust in building a thriving business. I often emphasize that how we approach challenges determines how we navigate them. It’s not easy to believe in yourself when the world doesn’t seem to, but as these women prove, doing so can mean the difference between perseverance and defeat. Read on for their hard-won strategies to help you build your dreams in the face of adversity. One founder, James, learned from analyzing the journeys of other Black women entrepreneurs that she couldn’t count on those around her to guide the way. “I’ve always known instinctively that I needed to build my own door and walk through it,” she shares. What Time Is ‘SNL 50: The Anniversary Special’? How To Watch And Guest Lineup. “When I first started with the idea of creating a completely modular clothing line that was sustainable, no one understood what it was. Factories would look at me blankly and tell me that it couldn’t be done,” she says. Undeterred by a series of rejections, James spent two and a half years finding the right manufacturing partner. Knowing how to trust herself and foster opportunities turned her “impossible” vision into a reality. Her advice to other founders? “Create your own lane and walk in it. It’s hard to compete with innovation.” Edwards, observing the hurdles minority founders face, says, “As we see the changes within DEI, I’m constantly asked how to navigate this shifting landscape from other Black female entrepreneurs, especially those who want to enter retail to scale their companies,” she says. Her strategy? Shift the focus from roadblocks to building an undeniably valuable product. “The proof will always be in the product, especially if you’re solving a true problem by delivering a quality solution,” Edwards says. With this mindset, she secured a partnership with Macy’s in her first year of business. “Despite the access barriers that minority female founders face, focusing on perfecting your products, engaging with your community, and serving your niche customers will get you in the door,” Edwards emphasizes. “Results and numbers don’t lie!” Fofanah saw firsthand how pitch competitions favored white male entrepreneurs. “Despite lacking an MVP, they were given grace and secured investor interest,” she shares, while she struggled to secure funding—even with a more developed company. Rather than discouraging her, this experience fueled Fofanah to step fully into her power. “It taught me an invaluable lesson: no one is coming to ‘save’ you, honey,' she says dryly. Instead, she visualized how she would lead if she had funding, pivoted quickly when necessary, and maximized every available resource—focusing on the support of those who already believed in her. “The playing field may not be level, so as a Black woman, it's essential to leverage all of your talents to your advantage,” Fofanah adds. When pitching her first major contract, Faloyin almost held herself back because of perceived limitations. “On paper, being a Black woman and new to the coaching industry could have seemed like disadvantages, but that wasn’t what mattered,” she explains. “The client trusted me because of the experience I brought and the relationship we had from previously working together in a different role. That moment taught me that success is about focusing on outcomes, building trust, and leaning into the value you bring.” Her advice to other entrepreneurs is not to get caught up in mental roadblocks that are ultimately unhelpful. “If you walk into a meeting doubting whether you belong or questioning whether others think you belong, you’re the one creating the obstacle,' Faloyin says.'While discrimination exists, you can control how you show up.”Foote adds, “We approach challenges with resilience, creativity, and cultural insight that others often overlook. Our perspectives allow us to identify untapped opportunities, connect with communities authentically, and innovate in ways that reflect the realities of a global and diverse world,” she explains. “Doing things differently isn’t a choice; it’s how we’ve turned obstacles into stepping stones.” To pave the way for a smoother journey, Foote emphasizes the importance of surrounding yourself with people who recognize the strength in your struggle. “Focus on building a strong ecosystem of decision-makers and business influencers who align with your values, champion your work, and foster relationships rooted in mutual support and collaboration,” she advises.





ForbesWomen / 🏆 477. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diversity & Inclusion Black Women Entrepreneurs Business Success Mindset Resilience Community Support DEI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Walmart, Target DEI retreat could hurt Black foundersMelissa Repko is a retail and consumer reporter for CNBC.com.

Read more »

The Authority Gap: Why Women Are Taken Less Seriously - Women’s Media CenterThis dismissal and underestimation of women can no longer continue.

Read more »

Trans ACLU lawyer slammed for calling cisgender women 'non-transgender women'House Speaker Mike Johnson declared on Nov. 20 that women’s facilities in the Capitol complex are reserved for biological females, as Congress is poised to swear in its first openly transgender rep.

Read more »

Afghan women’s group hails court's move to arrest Taliban leaders for persecution of womenAn Afghan women's group is welcoming the decision by the International Criminal Court to arrest Taliban leaders for their persecution of women.

Read more »

'Nasty' Women Beware: Trump's History of Demeaning and Silencing WomenFrom Mariann Edgar Budde to Kamala Harris, 'Nasty' Women Beware: President Donald Trump's History of Demeaning and Silencing Women

Read more »

Thousands of Women Expected to Hit the Trails for Alaska's Ski for WomenAlaska's Ski for Women, North America's largest women's cross-country ski event, is set to take place at Kincaid Park on Sunday. Despite low snowpack in some areas, the event will proceed with modified courses and reliable snowmaking loops. The event, celebrating its 29th year, attracts nearly 1,000 Alaska women of all ages and skill levels and features activities like a costume contest, flamingo mixer, award ceremony, and free massages.

Read more »