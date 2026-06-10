Black Teenager Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Murdering White Student at Track Meet

A black teenager has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering a white student athlete at a track meet in Texas last year. Karmelo Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the April 2025 murder, claimed he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed fellow student Austin Metcalf with a folding knife after a heated argument under a tent.

A black teenager has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering a white student athlete at a track meet in Texas last year.

Karmelo Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the April 2025 murder, claimed he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed fellow student Austin Metcalf with a folding knife after a heated argument under a tent. The murder case shocked America, and the discussion surrounding the killing of a white teenager by a black peer quickly became racially fraught. A jury yesterday rejected Anthony's claims of self-defense during a confrontation with Metcalf in stadium bleachers last year.

Most people who testified were students who described a heated exchange over Anthony's refusal on a rainy spring day to leave a tent that belonged to Metcalf's team. Witnesses who were in the tent described Anthony as the aggressor, testifying that Anthony told Metcalf, 'Touch me and see what happens,' provoking Metcalf to push Anthony, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Jurors gasped in horror after being shown never-before-seen photos of Metcalf's punctured heart during the trial. Metcalf was stabbed once in the chest. The knife pierced through his bone in the center of his chest and punctured the right side of his heart, a medical examiner testified. Prosecutors said Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, rushed to his aid as Anthony ran from the scene and later tried to blend into groups of kids who were fleeing the stadium.

During closing arguments at the June 9 trial, prosecutors eviscerated Anthony's self-defense claim that Metcalf attacked him first and encouraged jurors to find him guilty of murder.

'What is important is not motive. It's mindset. Mindset. He took a knife to a track meet,' Collin County First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye said.

' of course, felt empowered that he was going to come out on top of any encounter. You don't get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove.

' Wirskye added, 'Why didn't he just walk away. He could have left the tent at any time. He didn't. He didn't abandon the encounter.

' Anthony's defense attorney, Mike Howard, claimed Metcalf had 'no legal right to put his hands on Karmelo. ' 'Texas law does not require that you wait until you get hit,' Howard said. 'In that split second of chaos, you must put yourself in his shoes. ' He also argued that Anthony, who was a student at Centennial High School, was invited to the Memorial High School tent by a fellow student, despite there being no evidence of that.

'Why would he pick a fight with a kid that's bigger than him? ' Howard said. 'Austin and Anthony had never met before. There's no background.

' He continued, 'It's not about race. As much as people on the outside want to make it about that, one or the other. It's not.

' While cross-examining the medical examiner, Anthony's lawyers also implied that Metcalf impaled himself on the knife. The jury deliberated for less than three hours on Tuesday before passing its guilty verdict after the defense and prosecution delivered closing arguments. There was an audible gasp in the courtroom when Anthony's 35-year sentence was passed down on Tuesday evening. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time.

When the decades-long sentence was announced two women were escorted out of the courtroom after they said 'We love you Karmelo!

' following the sentencing. It came after the judge had already informed those in the public gallery that anyone having an emotional outburst would be removed from the courtroom. Anthony, 19, sobbed and his family burst into tears as the judge read the guilty verdict. His mother had begged a jury to show him 'mercy' ahead of sentencing.

Earlier in the day, Anthony was warned he faced between five and 99 years behind bars for knifing Metcalf, 17, at the track event in Frisco, Texas, last year. But after the verdict was passed at the Collin County courthouse on Tuesday, prosecutors agreed to consider 'sudden passion' as a factor when determining Anthony's sentence. This is a legal term that allows a criminal to argue they were in an intense emotional state when they committed wrongdoing.

It would have reduced Anthony's murder to a second-degree felony. Roach ultimately decided to rule against the sudden passion application and gave jurors the power to put Anthony behind bars for the rest of his life. Following Anthony's sentencing, victim impact statements were read aloud by members of Metcalf's devastated family





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