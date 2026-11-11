Black teachers say students call them the N-word. LAUSD vows to teach them not to

LAUSD already bans hate speech, but educators say use of the N-word is pervasive in too many schools and something must be done. Officials have passed a new plan.

The Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday calling for heightened student counseling related to the N-word and other hate speech. After Black teachers described repeated use of the N-word by students — and inadequate responses — the Los Angeles school board unanimously approved new measures to address hate speech.

One teacher reported that the N-word was written on the classroom wall for the fifth consecutive year. Another teacher’s inbox contained the message: “I really hate you, . Black is ugly, and so are you. ” A student addressed a teacher by shouting “stupid four times,” but when the teacher issued a two-day suspension, the principal returned the student to the classroom with no consequences, according to an account shared at an online forum over the summer.

Also read Parents to hold rallies to protest $10 million grant cut to LAUSD-affiliated charter schools

After complaints such as these from Black teachers about students routinely hurling racist insults, especially the N-word, the Los Angeles Unified School District will strengthen measures to track such incidents and respond to them. Too often, say teachers and advocates, nothing happens. Or worse, teachers are reprimanded or face retaliation for being complainers, such as being written up or getting worse class assignments.

“Black students ... have told me that they’ve been called the N-word, a monkey and other degrading names,” Shelly Castillo, a San Fernando Middle School history teacher, said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “They don’t report it a lot because they have not been believed, and they’ve been targeted or isolated.

”Citing “the centuries-long legacy of anti-Black racism, violence, discrimination, and intimidation,” the Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday calling for heightened student counseling related to the N-word and other hate speech, as well as staff training on responding to the incidents and reporting them. And staff must report back to the board in March on the progress made.

Advertisement

The resolution, which was brought forward by board members Karla Griego, Sherlett Hendy Newbill and Kelly Gonez, grew out of meetings that Gonez held with advocates. LAUSD’s student population is about 7% Black.

“I have been in conversation with Black educators in my board district for over a year, and I want to just acknowledge that they are here in the room with us,” Gonez said. “And I so appreciate their urgency — that even though we have strong policies and protections in place, we needed to do more.

”The ban comes after years of tirades by a few speakers who attack officials’ weight, sexual orientation or gender and who sometimes use racial slurs. The issue at schools is somewhat different. Students on grade-school campuses have free speech rights but they are more limited than for adults. And schools have broad powers to address bullying and mete out punishment.

At the July public forum, Rev. James Thomas read aloud accounts related by teachers.

“Three male students came to my door during nutrition and called me the N-word and a black B,” one teacher recounted. “The N-word written on my desk. I introduced myself to the class, and a student yelled out three times. ”When the teacher reported the incident, the administrator was unwilling to take action, according to the account.

“As a Black man from top to bottom, I don’t like when people try to explain what we’re dealing with. So I’m here to tell you here and now: The is not acceptable,” Bruce Gerard Brown Jr., who teaches multiple subjects at San Fernando High School, told the school board Tuesday.

“Let’s not relegate it to a bad word. It is a slur. ” In her comments to the school board, Denisha Jordan recounted racism, including the N-word, that she endured both as a child and as a teacher. She said her daughter had similar experiences: “Like the time when she told me about a joke that she heard in school.

‘How do you save a Black kid from drowning? You don’t. ’”A coalition of groups, including Black Educator Advocates Network, Community Coalition, Watts of Power Foundation and Black Teacher Project, wrote in support of the resolution: “Black teachers and students deserve to teach and learn in environments where their identities are respected, their dignity is protected, and their safety is prioritized. ”For one thing, it focuses on hate speech of all kinds, substantially echoing language in existing district policies.

Advertisement

It mainly addresses harm to students and says comparatively little about educators. Also, attempts to hold students accountable are entirely within the context of the district’s “restorative justice” approach to discipline and its policy to virtually eliminate suspensions. In restorative justice, students are supposed to learn why their actions were inappropriate and, ideally, make amends. But they don’t necessarily face outright punishment.

“This should not open the door for punitive actions against our students,” board member Griego said. “Students must be educated in order to understand the implications and harm of especially the use of the N-word and other racial slurs. ” Board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin proposed family workshops to explain why the word is treated as hate speech in school. Hendy Newbill, the board’s only Black member, pledged that the resolution would not be empty rhetoric.

“When an incident happens, there must be a response,” she said. “When a policy is not followed, there must be accountability. And when we identify a problem, there must be follow-through. ”Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times.

He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.

,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder.

In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime. It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.