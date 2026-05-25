An underground resistance movement has emerged from the shadows calling for the violent overthrow of Vladimir Putin. The group claims to be building a clandestine anti-regime network inside Russia made up of middle-class professionals business figures anti-war activists and fighters with combat experience. Its public representative Igor Volobuev a Kremlin-linked ex-banker has defected to Ukraine and taken up arms against Russia.

An underground resistance movement spearheaded by a Russian defector has emerged from the shadows, calling for the violent overthrow of Vladimir Putin. The group, known as Black Spark, claims it is building a clandestine anti-regime network inside Russia made up of middle-class professionals, business figures, anti-war activists and fighters with combat experience.

Now, its public representative has been revealed as Igor Volobuev, a Kremlin-linked ex-banker who defected to Ukraine after Putin's invasion and took up arms against Russia. Volobuev said shifts were underway inside Russia and claimed members of Putin's elite had lost faith in the Kremlin leader. The people surrounding Putin understand something very simple, figuratively speaking, Akela has long since missed. Everyone sees it.

He cannot hit any target any more. Black Spark's manifesto openly calls for armed resistance against the Russian state. Putin's terror killed our belief in dialogue, the group declares. The movement denounces Russia's invasion of Ukraine as our shame and our crime and argues that simply removing Putin is not enough.

We realised that under a dictatorship, justice is forced to stand with Molotov cocktails. The movement denounces Russia's invasion of Ukraine as our shame and our crime and argues that simply removing Putin is not enough. The empire itself Russia's greatest curse must collapse, the manifesto states. Despite its tiny social media footprint fewer than 3,000 Telegram followers and around 1,500 on X the organisation claims it already has influential members embedded across Russia including within state-linked energy giant Gazprom.

Volobuev insisted Black Spark was not an FSB trap or factional Kremlin project. I was given compelling evidence that this movement was truly powerful he said after clandestine meetings abroad with key figures. I met people there whom I knew while living in Russia. Some are from the Gazprom system.

The ex-banker claimed members included engineers IT specialists lawyers entrepreneurs and Russians of Ukrainian heritage who oppose Putins relentless war. Some participants had access to various offices in Russia including those in power. Black Spark's name itself is tied to sabotage according to Volobuev. They see their main goal as the destruction of the oil industry as Russias lifeblood he said.

Ukraine is known to cooperate with the grouping and is almost daily hitting key oil targets. Volobuev mocked Putins recent trip to China portraying the Russian president as weakened and dependent on Xi Jinping. He just flew to Xi Jinping to bow before him because Xi summoned him they humiliated him there and he came back.

He singled out the failure to finalise the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline deal which Beijing has repeatedly slowed while demanding favourable prices and terms. Volobuev argued Putins war machine was exhausting Russia politically economically and psychologically. People are fed up with Putin he said. He's burning them in the fire of war.

Volobuev fled Russia in 2022 after resigning from Gazprombank one of the Kremlins most important financial institutions Volobuev argued Putins war machine was exhausting Russia politically economically and psychologically. People are fed up with Putin he said. He's burning them in the fire of war. The former banker highlighted the horror of Putins cannon fodder assault units which he has witnessed on the frontline from the Ukrainian side.

Russian assault troops were now effectively sent on one-way missions constantly hunted by swarms of FPV drones and thermal-imaging surveillance. Not once has anyone come back a person cannot hide or disappear. Volobuev fled Russia in 2022 after resigning from Gazprombank one of the Kremlins most important financial institutions. Born in Ukraines Sumy region he later joined Ukrainian territorial defence units and has repeatedly appeared in Russian opposition media attacking Putins rule.

He has been decorated by Ukraine winning the prestigious Golden Cross in the name of President Volodymyr Zelensky. There is no scenario where Putin simply leaves he said. He can only be overthrown by forc





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