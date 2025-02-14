Black Publisher Receives Prestigious Award, Millrose Games Sees Historic World Records

A Black publisher receives a prestigious award, marking a historic milestone. Simultaneously, the Millrose Games witness a flurry of world record-breaking performances, with notable achievements in the mile and 3,000-meter races.

Publisher and my father, Wilbert “Bill” Tatum, stands before me. We’ve been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective since 1909 – the first time in the 125 years of this award it has been given to a Black woman publisher. We are proud to provide no paywall journalism for the Black community we serve, the largest Black and Brown community in the country.

For those who trekked through snow-covered streets to the Nike Track & Field Center at the Armory in Washington Heights on Sunday to take in the 117th staging of the venerable Millrose Games, they bore witness to several stirring world record performances by some of the sport’s most prominent stars. In the Games’ signature event, the Wanamaker Mile, Yared Nuguse reclaimed the coveted indoor world record for the United States for the first time since 1978, capturing the race in a time of 3:46:63. As the crowd urged on Nuguse, the 25-year-old native of Louisville, Kentucky, and University of Notre Dame product seemingly absorbed their energy, repelling the kick of second place finisher Hobbs Kessler, an American who clocked a scorching 3:46.90. Kessler’s time also bettered the previous world standard of 3:47.01 established by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha in 2019. “It’s absolutely insane,” Nuguse, the son of Ethiopian parents who both emigrated to the U.S., said to NBC Sports after his remarkable showing. “I haven’t had a world record yet in my career, and I always really wanted one just because I felt like, especially in the mile, I was good enough for it.”Yared Nuguse set a new world record in the indoor mile. The Armory track is considered one of the fastest in the world, and its reputation was upheld by not just Nuguse but other competitors, including American Grant Fisher, who broke the world record in the indoor 3,000-meters with a sizzling 7:22.91, less than a second ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics 1,500-meter gold medalist Cole Hocker. Fisher, a Canadian and Stanford University alumnus, took home bronze medals in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races in Paris last summer, and needed every meter near the end of the Millrose 3,000 to hold off a furious closing effort by the American Hocker. Sprinter Masia Russell continued to affirm her standing as the best women’s 60-meter and 100-meter hurdler on the planet, running a time of 7.76 seconds, the fastest by any women in 2025. The NCAA record holder in 100-meter hurdles (12.36), set in 2023 while attending the University of Kentucky, earned a gold medal in 100-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics. Publisher and my father, Wilbert'Bill' Tatum, before me. We've been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective since 1909





NYAmNews / 🏆 269. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Records Millrose Games Black Publisher Award Athletics Running

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Publisher Receives Prestigious Award, Celebrating Black History MonthA Black publisher receives a distinguished award, marking a historic moment for Black representation in the industry. The piece also delves into the legacy of Carter G. Woodson and the origins of Black History Month.

Read more »

Black Publisher Awarded Prestigious Honor: Continuing Legacy of Black JournalismA Black woman publisher receives a prestigious award, marking the first time in 125 years that it has been given to a Black woman. The publisher, alongside her father, highlights the importance of providing no paywall journalism for the Black community.

Read more »

Texas Teen Track Star to Compete Against Olympians at Millrose GamesCooper Lutkenhaus, a 16-year-old freshman from Justin Northwest High School, will compete against some of the world's best middle-distance runners at the Millrose Games in New York next month. Lutkenhaus has already broken national records for freshmen and aims to challenge the American record in the 800 meters.

Read more »

2025 Millrose Games Preview: Olympic Champions, Record Holders Set to Clash in New York CityThe 2025 Millrose Games, a prestigious indoor track and field competition, will feature some of the world's greatest athletes competing for victory.

Read more »

Millrose Games 2025: Schedule, Star-Studded Field, and How to WatchThis year's Millrose Games, featuring Olympians and world record holders, promises a thrilling day of track and field events culminating in the highly anticipated Wannamaker Mile. The event will be held at The Armory with TV and streaming coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Read more »

Grant Fisher Breaks 3,000 Meters World Record at Millrose GamesGrant Fisher shattered the world record in the men's 3,000 meters at the Millrose Games, clocking in at 7:22.91. Cole Hocker, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 1500 meters, pushed the pace early but Fisher ultimately surged ahead in the final stretch. Fisher's record-breaking performance earned him a $25,000 bonus.

Read more »