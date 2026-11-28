A full preview of Saturday night's matchup in Washington, D.C.

The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this season, with the Wizards winning the first two earlier this month, .

, but he is listed as out on the injury report as he returns to form with his conditioning. Anthony Black, on the other hand, is listed as questionable for the game. One key matchup to watch will be the one between Franz Wagner, who is averaging 24.2 points, 8.1 assists, seven rebounds and 1.2 steals, against Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa, averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

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The Wizards are coming off a 116-131, loss to the Boston Celtics, while the Magic are coming off a 104-86 loss to the Detroit Pistons. In that game, Wagner finished with 20 points, , six assists, nine rebounds and a block. Desmond Bane added 21 points, five assists and a steal.