Black Pork West Long Beach: Mendiola and Lopez Culinary Journey

Luis Mendiola and Veronica Lopez operate Black Pork in West Long Beach, serving multicultural comfort food. Discover their story and menu highlights.

Luis Mendiola and Veronica Lopez operate Black Pork in West Long Beach, a restaurant that embodies their lifelong passion for cooking and community. The establishment serves as the realization of a shared dream, bringing together culinary experiences from across the globe to create a unique dining atmosphere.

Global Culinary Background and Menu Development

Mendiola and Lopez developed their culinary skills in various professional kitchens before meeting in California and settling in Long Beach. Their training spanned diverse locations including Mexico, London, Louisiana, and Oregon. This international exposure allowed them to create a menu defined as multicultural California-style comfort food.

Also read West Hollywood Approves Multi-Partner Domestic Relationship Registry

The current offerings include empanadas, mac and cheese balls, clam chowder, Cubano sandwiches, hamburgers, barbecue ribs, porchetta, and Korean barbecue. This selection represents a culmination of customer feedback received over the last three years combined with dishes the couple personally desires to make.

The Role of Customer Feedback in Menu Decisions

Clam chowder holds a special position in Mendiola's career as it was one of the first soups he learned to prepare. When patrons requested a soup option, Mendiola selected this recipe due to its personal significance. The dish was initially planned as a limited-time item for a couple of months.

Advertisement

Customers responded enthusiastically to the chowder, prompting the owners to retain it as a permanent menu staple. The soup is crafted from scratch and features subtle spices added by Mendiola, including Tabasco sauce and white pepper. This attention to detail reflects the couple's dedication to quality.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Community Impact

For Mendiola, the kitchen provides a sense of safety and comfort likened to being in the womb. He finds protection and fulfillment within the cooking environment. In contrast, his wife Veronica Lopez finds joy in serving customers and managing the front-of-house experience. This division of labor allows them to cover all aspects of the business.

Long-time customer Kate Maule praises the pork belly skewers and Cubano pulled pork prepared by Chef Luis. She notes that the smoky flavor and tenderness of the meat are unmatched. Maule explicitly states she will not order a Cubano sandwich elsewhere due to the care Mendiola invests in the dish.

Brand Identity and Future Operations

The restaurant features distinct pig motifs, including a three-foot-tall black pig wearing a scarf and glasses at the entrance. Smaller pig figurines decorate the counter and shelves. These elements reflect Mendiola's expertise in utilizing every part of the pork, from the head to the tongue. The name honors John Steinbeck and the versatility of the meat.

Advertisement

Since opening in 2023, Black Pork has built a loyal following in Long Beach and surrounding areas. The owners work twelve hours a day, six days a week, running the business together without additional staff. They attribute their success to love for the craft and strong community support from neighbors like the owners of the pub in Wrigley.