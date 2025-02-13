Black Panther 3 Confirmed: Ryan Coogler to Direct, Release Date Set for After Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios confirms the development of Black Panther 3 with director Ryan Coogler at the helm. The release date is scheduled after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Nate Moore, Marvel Studios' VP of Production & Development, has shared updates on the film's timeline, production plans, and the involvement of Denzel Washington.

Black Panther 3 is officially in development at Marvel Studios, with a release date planned for after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Nate Moore, Marvel Studios' VP of Production & Development, revealed that early conversations have taken place with director Ryan Coogler , who is currently finalizing his upcoming film, *Sinners*. Moore confirmed that Coogler will prioritize * Black Panther 3 * after *Sinners* wraps up, aiming for a production start post- *Avengers: Secret Wars*.

Moore also shared that while the immediate focus for Marvel is on upcoming projects like *Thunderbolts*, *Fantastic Four*, and *Avengers: Secret Wars*, Wakanda will be revisited as soon as possible. The exact release slot for *Black Panther 3* within Marvel's 2027-2028 lineup remains unconfirmed, but the studio has several untitled slots available. Moore expressed excitement about the potential ideas and concepts already discussed for the third installment.The news comes after Denzel Washington confirmed Coogler's involvement in *Black Panther 3* and even his intention to write a role for Washington. However, Washington later clarified that he had spoken prematurely about the film. Interestingly, Coogler, before diving into *Black Panther 3*, will be launching *Eyes of Wakanda*, an animated series on Disney+ exploring the history of Wakandan warriors. Coogler serves as an executive producer for this upcoming show





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BLACK PANTHER 3 MARVEL STUDIOS RYAN COOGLER RELEASE DATE AVENGERS SECRET WARS DENZEL WASHINGTON

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Coogler Calls 'The Burial' More Exciting Than Black Panther FilmsRyan Coogler has described his upcoming film 'The Burial' as 'more exciting' than his work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther franchise. Coogler praised the 'community' and 'ownership' of the cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Delroy Lindo, for their dedication to the project. He acknowledged the freedom of creating an original story compared to adapting pre-existing material.

Read more »

Creed III Director Ryan Coogler Explores Genre-Bending Vampire ThrillerThe trailer for Ryan Coogler's upcoming film, 'Vampires', starring Michael B. Jordan, reveals a chilling take on the classic monster. Set in the Jim Crow era South, these vampires are white supremacists who wreak havoc at a Black party. While the film features supernatural elements, including music and the bond between twin brothers, Coogler emphasizes its genre fluidity and exploration of deeper themes.

Read more »

Ryan Coogler's Sinners Trailer Explores Supernatural Horror in a Mississippi TownThe trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners showcases a sinister tale set in a Mississippi town where twin brothers (played by Michael B. Jordan) encounter supernatural forces, particularly vampires who dominate the community. The film promises a genre-bending experience, exploring themes beyond vampires, including the rich musical history of the Blues and a personal connection to Coogler's family legacy. Coogler emphasizes the film's communal cinematic experience, creating a suspenseful atmosphere for audiences.

Read more »

Christopher Nolan Gave Ryan Coogler Advice Before Making SinnersComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler Discuss Sinners Trailer'At nighttime, things get a little funky.'

Read more »

Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler's 'Reptile' Bites into Vampiric Horrors in Prohibition-Era South (Exclusive)A new trailer for 'Reptile' reveals a chilling horror story set in the South during Prohibition, featuring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers facing a supernatural threat. The film delves into themes of duality, family, and the darkness lurking beneath societal facades.

Read more »