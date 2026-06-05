Black-owned construction firms bring Obama Presidential Center to life

The Black-owned firms that helped bring the Obama Center to life are speaking out.

The names of over 4,500 of the men and women who helped build the Obama Presidential Center are permanently etched into the walls. Project leaders said it's more than a tribute: It's a symbol of a historic partnership that put Black-owned construction firms on the map.

"Just thinking, my daughter and my son, like, that's what their mom did, so what a difference that may make for them, and just thinking about what's possible," said Kelly Powers Baria, with Powers & Sons. "There's some wow factors that we even get captivated looking at and paying homage to," said Ernest Brown, of Brown & Momen.

Four Black-owned construction firms joined forces with Turner Construction Company to form the Lakeside Alliance: the team tasked with building the presidential center of the nation's first Black president.

"When projects like these are procured, what you see is majority contractors selecting minority contractors to work with," said Jimmy Akintonde, with UJAMAA Construction. Powers Baria, Akintonde, Brown and Junisa Brima of Turner Construction spent the last nine years working side-by-side to bring the center to life.

"It forces everyone to achieve, to reach for the highest standard," Brima said. "It's bringing community and bringing people together, people from many different backgrounds. " From the museum and forum to the playgrounds, home court and even the park benches, the builders say every detail was designed with purpose. "We brought kids onto this construction site," Powers Baria said.

"We had them help build the picnic tables that were used in the lunch break room for the construction workers. " They hope the center's legacy extends far beyond its walls, inspiring the next generation to see themselves in the work, the opportunity and the possibility of what they can build. All lanes reopen after death investigation shuts down I-290 in west suburbs; bomb squad respondsSuspect at large after employee shot, killed at business in Lansing, officials say





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