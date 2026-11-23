The Black Lantern Corps officially returns sixteen years after Blackest Night. New stories reveal a new Black Hand and Nekron's rising threat across the DC Universe.

The Black Lantern Corps has officially returned to the DC Universe, marking a significant milestone sixteen years after the conclusion of the Blackest Night crossover event. This resurgence is currently unfolding simultaneously across two major titles, Green Lantern and Superman, signaling a renewed threat from the death-obsessed entity Nekron. The return of this powerful Corps brings back the cosmic horror elements that originally redefined the Green Lantern mythos in 2008.

New Black Hand Chosen by Nekron

In Green Lantern #40, created by Jeremy Adams with art by Scott Godlewski, Vasco Georgiev, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Dave Sharpe, the Black Lanterns have selected a new Black Hand. The character Alexandra DeWitt, a classic figure from Green Lantern history, has been resurrected as a thrall of Nekron to serve as his new conduit. This development mirrors the actions of the original Black Hand, William Hand, who previously served as Nekron's messenger on Earth before unleashing the zombie-like Black Lanterns on the galaxy.

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Alexandra DeWitt holds particular historical weight within the emotional spectrum narrative. She was the murdered girlfriend of Kyle Rayner, a prominent Green Lantern, and her death occurred back in 1994. Her resurrection as the new Black Hand suggests that Nekron is rebuilding his power structure using characters with deep emotional connections to the existing Lantern corps. This choice highlights the personal and cosmic stakes involved in the current storyline.

Cult and Ring Threat in Metropolis

Parallel to the events in Green Lantern, Superman #43, written by Joshua Williamson and illustrated by Xermánico, Alejandro Sánchez, and Ariana Maher, reveals a secretive cult in Metropolis that worships Nekron. This issue introduces a villain who possesses a Black Lantern ring and has fitted the artifact into a gauntlet. This modification allows the wielder to draw power from the ring without succumbing to the death energy that typically consumes standard users.

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The threat in Superman extends beyond mere cult worship, as solicit information for upcoming issues confirms that the Black Lantern ring will attempt to turn Clark Kent into a Black Lantern. This plot point raises the stakes significantly, leading to the potential death of Jimmy Olsen and the manifestation of Nekron on Earth. The gauntlet technology represents a new tactical approach to wielding the power of the emotional spectrum, bypassing the traditional requirement of the wielder being dead.

Emotional Spectrum Unity Triggers Return

The resurgence of the Black Lanterns is not an isolated event but a direct consequence of recent developments in DC lore. Earlier this year, the various colored Corps united into a single organization after Guy Gardner contacted the godlike Emotional Entities. Gardner struck a symbiotic deal to feed these entities strong emotions in exchange for their continued patronage and support for the Lanterns.

This unification caused a significant reaction within the Emotional Spectrum, destabilizing the balance of power across the universe. The fluctuation resulting from this alliance directly influenced the resurrection of Alexandra DeWitt and the emergence of the Black Lantern threats seen in both Green Lantern and Superman. The unity of the Corps created a void or a shift in emotional energy that Nekron's forces were able to exploit to reestablish their presence.

Legacy of Blackest Night and K.O. Event

The Black Lantern ring found in Superman originates from the epic DC K.O. event in 2025. During that storyline, Lex Luthor utilized a Black Lantern ring to win a combat tournament between heroes and villains. After the contest concluded, the ring apparently landed on Earth, where it was discovered by a mysterious villain. This connection ties the current threat to recent major events in the wider DC Universe.

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The Black Lanterns originally emerged in the Blackest Night event, where their rings attached themselves to the dead. These rings faux-resurrected the corpses, using their memories to elicit strong emotions in the galaxy's protectors. The Corps would then feed on these emotions and kill their targets. Nekron's current strategy appears more gradual, focusing on building a hidden power base that could rival the unified Corps.

Interconnected Storytelling in Modern DC

This simultaneous return of the Black Lantern Corps in multiple titles demonstrates DC's commitment to interconnected storytelling. The narrative consequences of major events in Green Lantern lore directly impact the plotlines in Superman, creating a sense of a vast, consequential multiverse. This approach allows readers to see how actions in one part of the universe ripple across to others.

The return of the Black Lanterns sixteen years after their debut is a major accomplishment for DC Comics. It anoints a new Black Hand and attempts to resurrect Nekron in a story that draws together significant plot threads. Green Lantern #40 and Superman #43 are available now, offering fans a deep dive into this renewed cosmic threat and its implications for the future of the Green Lantern Corps.