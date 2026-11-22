Astrophysicists have dared to ask a cosmological question never asked before: Do black holes 'wear pants'?

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsAn illustration of an active black hole firing gas into space.

A new theoretical paper explains how, under certain conditions, a black hole could split itself in two. , R. Perley & W. Cotton , and the Hubble Heritage Team )Black holes are known to collide and combine in monstrously violent merger events, but new research suggests these celestial stalwarts can also fragment into smaller bodies, like a cosmic pair of pants splitting down the middle.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Casual Fall Street Style in New York

"Understanding precisely what is forbidden, what is merely unlikely, and what becomes possible once the assumptions are relaxed is the central goal of this work," the researchers wrote in the paper. Black hole fragmentation could play into other cosmic mysteries.

For example, it could help to explain black holes with masses that are too small to be formed through conventional astrophysical processes. TheseIn the new paper, the researchers explored whether black holes' event horizons — the boundaries beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape — could split under various cosmological conditions.

These situations included classical four-dimensional as well as cosmologically esoteric frameworks such as higher-dimensional space-time and modified But modeling black hole dynamics, especially the split of an event horizon, is messy work. So the researchers simplified it by comparing discrete slices of space-time, effectively condensing the fragmentation process into static snapshots from before and after the split.

Advertisement

In our classical cosmos, it seems mostly impossible for black holes to split, the researchers found, but they did identify a loophole that might allow it to happen. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors The first impediment is entropy, the possible arrangements of an isolated system's energy, which cannot spontaneously decrease but only stay the same or increase.

This has been theorized by Stephen Hawking and recently demonstrated through detections of ripples in space-time called gravitational waves, suggesting that a black hole's For these reasons, splitting a static Schwarzschild black hole — the simplest type of black hole in our four-dimensional general relativity — would be strictly forbidden because it would violate the The second impediment is kinematics, the motion of orbital dynamics, which precludes the possibility of a permanent split because the black hole fragments would recombine into a single body incredibly quickly.

"This is why, in four-dimensional general relativity, an isolated black hole in empty space could only split if it spins very close to the maximum rate the theory allows, what we call a near-extremal black hole," study co-author, a theoretical physicist at the University of Southern Denmark, told Live Science via email. "Loosely speaking, the equator of the horizon is then dragged around at nearly the Through this theoretical process, the two resultant black hole fragments could be gravitationally slingshotted away from each other before they could recombine.

So under conventional space-time conditions, it seems"black holes do not wear pants.

" Then, the researchers mathematically modeled black hole fragmentation in versions of space-time with more than four dimensions. In models of higher-dimension space-times, a black hole's rotational velocity is no longer limited because gravity weakens with increasing dimensionality.

Therefore, any such ultrafast spinning black holes could theoretically fragment, the researchers explained in the paper. In the"black string" model, a normally spherical black hole would become cylindrical or string-like, stretching across any extra dimensions. It could then pinch off to fragment into multiple smaller bodies, akin to"beads on a string.

Advertisement

" Additionally, the researchers calculated that black hole fragmentation may be entropically favored in space-time models with modified gravity, which alter the gravitational interactions in extremely warped environments near the black hole. "The fragments are tiny, though: in one of our benchmarks, a black hole of ten solar masses would favour fragments … a few times the mass of the Great Pyramid of Giza squeezed into a region smaller than a proton, and the heavier the parent, the smaller the fragments," Del Piano explained.

Fragmentation also may be more likely if there is a"bumpy horizon" around black holes, akin to a dense blanket or shroud of exotic matter that acts as a singular-but-gigantic quantum entity. The superfluid qualities of this matter could create strange vortices that eventually cause a black hole to fragment into multiple smaller bodies.

Scientists might see a black hole decrease in size, an actual fragmentation, or simply an indirect gravitational signature, depending on the dimensions and whether it intersects the viewer's"brane," or slice of dimensionality. The researchers expect that smaller objects — like the hypothesized, miniature primordial back holes that may have formed shortly after the— are more likely to split, compared with much more massive astrophysical black holes such as those at the centers of galaxies.

'Like watching a cosmic volcano erupt': Scientists see monster black hole 'reborn' after 100 million years Black hole star? Solar-system-size 'dot' from the early universe is our best evidence yet of a brand-new type of cosmic object "Overall, we expect small black holes, such as primordial ones from the early universe, to be the most prone to splitting," Del Piano told Live Science.

Gamma-ray telescopes or gravitational wave observatories may one day offer evidence of a signal associated with the supposed split of a small black hole, but the specifics, including whether this actually occurs, are uncertain.

"One important caveat: our analysis shows when splitting is allowed by entropy and conservation laws, not that it actually happens," Del Piano noted. "As we put it in the paper, a shattered glass has more entropy than an intact one, yet glasses don't shatter on their own. Settling the question requires full dynamical simulations, which is the natural next step.

"Ivan is a long-time writer who loves learning about technology, history, culture, and just about every major “ology” from “anthro” to “zoo. ” Ivan also dabbles in internet comedy, marketing materials, and industry insight articles. An exercise science major, when Ivan isn’t staring at a book or screen he’s probably out in nature or lifting progressively heftier things off the ground. Ivan was born in sunny Romania and now resides in even-sunnier California.