Amazon is offering significant Black Friday discounts on various vacuum cleaners, including the Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum with self-emptying dock, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum with HEPA filtration, and the Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner designed for deep cleaning and quick drying.

Cleaning is the worst, which is what makes it a great job for a robot to take over. But, even if you’re not ready to automate your weekly chores, you’ll appreciate Amazon’s deep discounts on just about every type of vacuum happening during Black Friday.

The retailer says theRoborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop is $199.99, down from a $359.99 list price, and the plus sign makes a difference. It means the robot comes with a dock that empties the onboard dustbin for you and stores the mess in a 2.7-liter bag, which Roborock says can go up to seven weeks between changes. The robot maps your floors with LiDAR and pulls a rated 10,000Pa of suction.

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It’s a futuristic way to pawn off your chores. Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV356E upright vacuum $139.99 is $139.99 , and its trick is in the name: the canister lifts off the base so you can carry it up the stairs or reach under furniture with the hose. Shark seals the system around a HEPA filter, and a switch stops the brushroll when you move from carpet to bare floor.

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Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet carpet cleaner $299.99 is built for the aftermath, and it’s $299.99 against a $399.99 list price. It has three modes: a steam pretreat for stuck-on messes, a deep-cleaning wash, and a quick-dry pass that Bissell says leaves carpet dry in about 30 minutes. An 8-foot hose and two included tools, one for upholstery and one for tough stains, handle the couch and the stairs.

It runs on a 25-foot cord, which reaches across most rooms .