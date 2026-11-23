Explore exclusive Black Friday travel discounts from Booking.com, Expedia and EasyJet. Save on UK stays, flights and holiday packages with our curated guide.

Black Friday travel deals are now live with major platforms offering significant discounts on flights, hotels and packages. Booking.com has launched offers of up to 40 per cent off hotel stays, while Expedia and Hotels.com provide savings of up to 75 per cent on select accommodations. These deals begin on November 27 and extend through early December.

Accommodation Discounts From Major Platforms

The UK hospitality sector is seeing aggressive price cuts this season. Hotels.com and Expedia are currently offering 75 per cent off select stays, alongside Booking.com's 40 per cent discount. Benjamin Parker, the Daily Mail's acting head of travel, highlighted the value of domestic tourism. He noted that a UK break offers escape without overseas travel outside peak season.

Also read Black Friday 2025 to be Quietest Weekend Since 2023 as Shoppers Start Early

Camping and Caravanning Club is offering up to 25 per cent off pitch fees. These discounts apply to bookings made between 16 November and 30 November. The discounted stays are valid from 16 November 2026 to 31 May 2027. This period covers winter walks and early spring camping trips across the UK.

Flight Savings and Loyalty Points

EasyJet is the first major carrier to announce direct flight deals for the event. Travelers can save up to £400 on easyJet holidays by using the code BLKFRIDAY. This code covers both flights and associated holiday packages. The discount applies to a wide range of destinations.

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Avios members have separate incentives available. The British Airways Club allows members to collect up to triple Avios when shopping online with select retailers. These online partners participate in the Black Friday promotion. Avios can also cover up to 95 per cent of product prices through the Avios Shop.

Destination Advice For Winter And Summer

Portugal remains a top recommendation for value. Travel writer Tom Chesshyre highlighted the Algarve region for its sunny climate. Average daily high temperatures reach between 23C and 29C from May to October. The coastline features rugged cliffs and golden sand beaches near Lagos.

Dining costs in the Algarve are notably low. A three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant costs about £40. A half litre of local beer is approximately £2. A decent bottle of local wine from a supermarket is about £5. Golfers can play for about £35 per round.

Future Travel And Next Steps

Travel writer Erin Deborah Waks expects more airlines to announce direct flight deals soon. Cathay Pacific and British Airways previously offered promotions during similar periods. Shoppers should monitor official airline channels for new announcements.

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The Camping and Caravanning Club deal requires advance planning. Bookings must be made between 16 November and 30 November. Stays must occur between 16 November 2026 and 31 May 2027. This window allows for extended winter and spring camping trips.