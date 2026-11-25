Discover exclusive Black Friday travel deals including discounts on Galapagos yachts, Iceland aurora hotels, and US resorts like Sheraton Kauai and Wyoming Inn.

This year's Black Friday travel deals provide savings across nine hotels, resorts, and a Galapagos yacht company, with most offers consisting of room rate discounts. LA Times Studios has compiled these offers which originate from press releases and contributor content independent of the L.A. Times Newsroom, while noting that the studio may earn commission from purchases made through affiliated links. The deals span diverse destinations including an aurora hotel in Iceland, an adults-only resort in Curaçao, and a cliffside escape near Los Angeles, catering to a wide array of traveler preferences.

Ecoventura Galapagos Group Discount

Ecoventura offers free spots on its Galapagos yachts for groups booking five cabins for ten travelers, allowing one guest to sail at no cost. The company operates the only Relais & Châteaux fleet in the islands, with each luxury yacht holding twenty passengers on seven-night voyages. Booking the entire yacht for twenty people results in two guests sailing free, saving approximately twenty-one thousand nine hundred dollars, a rare exception to their usual policy of rarely putting limited space on sale.

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Namron Boutique Hotel Offers

Namron provides up to thirty-five percent off stays of two nights or more for the first time during its Black Friday sale, including twenty percent off at the Michelin Key holder Alexander Hotel in Mexico City. The Namron portfolio features small, artful properties scattered across Mexico from Tulum to Baja, with additional locations in New York and Miami. These boutique hotels offer unique experiences such as beds rolling out onto terraces, catering to travelers seeking off-the-radar accommodations.

Rangá Iceland Aurora Discount

Rangá takes thirty percent off two-night stays through the winter and spring, allowing guests to view the aurora and soak in geothermal hot tubs by the river. The offer is non-refundable and reservations must be made through the hotel's website, excluding dates from December twenty-three, twenty-thousand twenty-six to January three, twenty-twenty-seven. This Icelandic property blends luxury lodgings with the chance to witness natural phenomena, appealing to travelers interested in unique geological and atmospheric events.

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Wyoming Inn National Park Savings

Wyoming Inn takes up to thirty-five percent off stays of two nights or more through December twenty-twenty-seven, with every booking made using code CYBER contributing twenty-five dollars to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. Located near Jackson Hole, the cozy lodge features wooden accents, cowhide furnishings, and a grand stone fireplace, offering a retreat for skiing and wildlife watching in the park. Guests can enjoy dinner at the lodge's restaurant while immersed in the enchanting spirit of the West, supporting conservation efforts with their stay.

Curaçao and Hawaii Resort Deals

The Pyrmont resort in Curaçao offers up to twenty-five percent off stays of five nights or more, excluding dates from December twenty-one to January four, twenty-twenty-seven. As an all-inclusive adults-only escape on a private beach, the restored nineteenth-century property blends old-world charm with modern amenities, including shaded terraces and garden paths leading to the water. Meanwhile, Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort in Hawaii provides up to thirty percent off stays booked by November twenty-nine with code HOL, with an additional five percent discount available during the forty-eight-hour Cyber Sale on November thirty and December one.

Florida Keys and Palos Verdes Options

The Islamorada Resort Collection in the Florida Keys holds its biggest sale of the year, offering up to forty percent off standard rooms and up to twenty-five percent off suites, cottages, and villas for stays of two nights or more. The collection includes three unique resorts linked by water taxi, allowing guests to experience the laid-back charm of the islands while staying between November eighteen and December two, twenty-twenty-six. Additionally, a cliffside property on the Palos Verdes Peninsula spreads across one hundred two acres, offering views of Catalina Island, a nine-hole golf course, and an oceanfront spa for travelers seeking Pacific Coast relaxation.