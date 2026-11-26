Comprehensive guide to Black Friday store hours, bank closures, and delivery schedules for major US retailers including Walmart, Target, and banks.

Major U.S. retailers and financial institutions are implementing specific holiday schedules to navigate the transition from Thanksgiving to Black Friday. While most big U.S. retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, they plan to open early the following day, Black Friday, as the holiday gift-buying season shifts into high gear. Consumers and businesses must adjust their operations accordingly to accommodate these changes in commercial availability.

Financial Markets and Banking Operations

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed Thursday. Both reopen on Friday for a shortened trading day, wrapping up at 1 p.m. EST. This shortened session marks the final trading activity for the week before the weekend begins, affecting market liquidity and trading volumes for investors monitoring quarterly performance.

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Banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, said local branches will be closed on Thanksgiving but ATMs and mobile banking will be available. Banks reopen on Friday. Customers requiring in-person financial services should plan their visits for the day after Thanksgiving, while electronic transactions continue uninterrupted through digital platforms provided by these major financial institutions.

Retailer Opening Times and Exceptions

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will open at 6 a.m. on Friday. Target will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will open at 6 a.m. on Friday. Dollar General stores in most states will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Friday. Executive members get in starting at 9 a.m. Doors open to other members at 10 a.m.

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Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will open at 6 a.m. on Friday. Macy's will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday. Kohl's will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Friday. These extended hours for Kohl's and Macy's reflect the intense competition in the apparel and home goods sectors during the critical post-Thanksgiving shopping window.

Logistics and Grocery Availability

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations. Both FedEx and UPS will operate as usual on Friday. Logistics giants are restricting operations to maintain driver safety during the holiday, with normal volume resuming immediately after the Thanksgiving break concludes.

Check local grocery store listings online. Many major supermarket chains, including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts, have reduced Thanksgiving Day hours. Whole Foods also will be open but individual locations may close early. All Trader Joe's, Aldi and Publix stores will be closed. Hy-Vee will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. only for customers picking up premade holiday meals. Shoppers seeking specific grocery items should verify local store status before traveling.

Government and Pharmacy Services

Federal government offices, post offices and courts are closed on Thanksgiving but open the following day. This closure impacts federal administrative services and postal mail processing, with standard operations resuming on Friday. Citizens requiring urgent government assistance should anticipate delays until the federal workforce returns to full capacity.

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Walgreens said its nearly 8,000 stores will be open on Thanksgiving, with pharmacies operating in about half. Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 24-hour locations will remain open around the clock. The pharmaceutical chain maintains critical healthcare access during the holiday, ensuring that essential medication refills and health services remain available to the public when other retail sectors are shut down.