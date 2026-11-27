Black Friday sees mixed in-store crowds across major US malls while online spending hits a record $7.1 billion on Thanksgiving, shifting retail dynamics significantly.

Black Friday kicked off with a complex mix of quiet aisles and packed entrances across the United States, marking a significant shift in holiday shopping behavior. Early reports indicated thinner crowds at iconic locations such as Macy's flagship store in Manhattan and the Mall of America in the Twin Cities. Meanwhile, shoppers continued to gather in large numbers at destinations like the American Dream mall in New Jersey and the Connecticut Post Mall. This disparity highlights a fractured retail landscape where physical foot traffic is unevenly distributed.

Regional Disparities in Store Foot Traffic

Macy's Herald Square experienced a notably calmer atmosphere than in previous years, with sales associate Mary Ding noting shorter lines despite her eight years of experience covering the event. The quiet start followed a rainy morning that resulted from a storm delaying the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Observers noted that parking was readily available around 8 a.m. at malls in Millburn, New Jersey, and Yonkers, New York, further signaling reduced congestion.

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However, the picture changed dramatically just across the Hudson River. CBS New York reported that hundreds of people began lining up early in the morning at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In contrast to the calm at Herald Square, visitors from Illinois told the Associated Press they were surprised by how relaxed the shopping environment was at Macy's, having expected a chaotic scramble. This geographic variation suggests that consumer behavior is highly localized and dependent on specific regional conditions.

Digital Commerce Outpaces Physical Retail Growth

While physical stores experienced mixed results, digital commerce surged to unprecedented levels, fundamentally altering the holiday retail equation. Adobe Digital Insights reported that U.S. shoppers spent a record $7.1 billion online on Thanksgiving Day. This figure represents a 10.4 percent increase from the previous year and surpassed the $6.9 billion forecast made by the analytics firm. The data indicates a strong and accelerating migration of high-value transactions to digital platforms.

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Looking ahead to the main event, Adobe projected that Black Friday online spending would rise by an additional 9.2 percent, reaching $12.9 billion. This digital dominance coincides with broader industry data suggesting a slight pullback in overall planned participation. The National Retail Federation's preholiday survey found that 126 million people planned to shop either in stores or online. This number is down from the 130.4 million respondents who indicated similar plans in last year's survey, signaling a potential cooling in total volume despite higher per-customer spending.

Consumer Intent and Future Retail Forecasts

Despite the decrease in total planned shoppers, a strong preference for in-person purchasing remains evident in certain demographics. A separate survey by the International Council of Shopping Centers found that 84 percent of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers planned to buy in a physical store at some point through Cyber Monday. This percentage marks the highest share recorded in the trade group's surveys since 2019, suggesting that brick-and-mortar retail retains significant importance for a majority of consumers.

Sensormatic Solutions, a retail technology company, forecasted that Black Friday would remain the busiest day for store visits during the entire holiday season. However, they projected that total visits over the full holiday period would fall by 3.5 percent compared to the previous year. This contradiction implies that while shoppers may concentrate their physical visits on a single day, the overall duration and frequency of shopping trips are declining.

Regional Variations in In-Store Crowds

Reports from across the country illustrate a fragmented retail environment where local factors heavily influence crowd sizes. In western Pennsylvania, the manager of Indiana Mall told radio station WCCS that early crowds were below normal. Conversely, a regular shopper in Butler Township told the Butler Eagle that stores seemed busier than in recent years. These conflicting local accounts underscore the difficulty of drawing national conclusions from isolated observations.

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In the Midwest, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that hundreds lined up at the Mall of America, though opening crowds were thinner than in past years. Traffic picked up later in the day at the Mall of America and the nearby Rosedale Center. In suburban Chicago, ABC7 reported that lines stretched outside stores after the Fashion Outlets of Chicago opened at 6 a.m., indicating that early-bird strategies are still effective in some markets.

On the coasts, enthusiasm remained high in specific pockets. WSVN reported lines outside major retailers like Nike and Lululemon at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida. NBC Los Angeles noted that shoppers began lining up Thursday night at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California. These scenes of early morning queues contrast sharply with the empty parking lots reported in other major metropolitan areas, creating a nuanced narrative for the start of the holiday shopping season.