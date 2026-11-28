Shoppers flocked to malls nationwide, including those in the Chicago area, on Black Friday to take advantage of significant sales and holiday deals. The National Retail Federation estimates 126 million people shopped on the day after Thanksgiving, with early openings and long lines highlighting the enduring popularity of in-store shopping despite the rise of e-commerce. Surveys indicate Gen Z is spending more this year, while many families view the event as a traditional holiday outing.

“The lines have been really long,” said Jackie Escobar, shopper. “I think Aerie it’s like around the whole store. ” Malls across the Chicago area and country were packed with people hunting for sales and deals the day after Thanksgiving as the Black Friday shopping frenzy was in full swing.

The National Retail Federation estimates 126 million people would hit the shops on Black Friday alone.

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“This is my first time, I wanted to do it because my mom used to always do it, I got to see how it is,” said Maggie Mulcahy, shopper from Kankakee. “This is our first year coming out for Black Friday,” said Lupe Aguilera, shopper from Chicago. “A lot of crowds, but I think it wasn’t too bad. ”“I got up at 7:30 a.m., but we were kinda running late this morning,” laughed Nicole Garrett, shopper from Naperville.