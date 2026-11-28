Anchorage's 5th Avenue Mall experiences its busiest shopping day of the year on Black Friday, with shopper numbers increasing by 15 percent compared to a normal day. The National Retail Federation projects 182.7 million people will shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday and estimates November and December retail sales will reach $1.013 trillion.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Black Friday is a major shopping day during the holiday season. The National Retail Federation projects 182.7 million people will shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday , with the bulk of shopping on Black Friday.

In Anchorage, 5th Avenue Mall told Alaska’s News Source Black Friday is its busiest shopping day of the year. On a normal day, the mall estimates it sees between 5,000–10,000 shoppers daily. That number jumps by 15% on Black Friday.

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“We had shoppers at the doors right at 8 a.m. when the stores opened,” Mariah Mendoza with the Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall said. “It feels amazing because getting people in the stores is our main goal. We want them to have that family time to just hang out, do their shopping, grab a cup of coffee and just enjoy the day away from home. ” Anchorage shoppers hit the stores early on Friday.