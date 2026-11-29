After consuming their Thanksgiving dinners, shoppers hit stores and store websites looking for the perfect deal and giving an early indication of a strong holiday shopping season, analysts say.

Shoppers wait to check out inside a Walmart store on Black Friday in North Bergen, North Jersey, US, on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. US holiday spending plans are stronger this year than last, though the increase is concentrated among the wealthiest AmericEarly Black Friday online spending reached $13.1 billion—beating forecasts and rising 11% from last year.

Beyond traditional holiday gifts like electronics and gaming, inflation-weary shoppers heavily targeted discounts to stock up on everyday household essentials, cleaning supplies, and pet care. Despite a 3.8% inflation rate, overall consumer confidence jumped in November—aided by falling gas prices and a positive job market outlook. After consuming their Thanksgiving dinners, shoppers hit stores and store websites looking for the perfect deal and giving an early indication of a strong holiday shopping season, analysts say.

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Early Black Friday numbers show that online shoppers spent about $13.1 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. That’s an increase of 11% over 2025 and higher than the $12.9 billion Adobe forecast for this year. Experts say AI-powered shopping delivered double the traffic to retail sites this year. Chatbots also drove some traffic to malls, even though foot traffic dipped 2.2% from a year earlier.