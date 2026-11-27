Fish River Tree Farm has 40 acres and roughly 20,000 trees. Farm owner, Steve Mannhard began selling trees on the farm 41 years ago. He said he hopes people focus on family during the holidays.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. - While some Black Friday shoppers visited department stores, others went to Fish River Tree Farm to pick out a Christmas tree.

Farm sells trees at a fast pace Trees are cleaned and packed one by one for the ride home.

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“The peak times like right now, it’s almost fifty to a hundred trees per hour,” a person at the farm said. Fish River Tree Farm has 40 acres and roughly 20,000 trees. Steve Mannhard began selling trees on the farm 41 years ago. The farm also has a petting zoo, a life-size nativity scene, hot cocoa, coffee and snacks, visits with Santa and a family train ride around the farm.