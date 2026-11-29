Viral footage of a Sydney Nike store in shambles highlights Black Friday chaos as Aussies are forecast to spend a record $7.2 billion.

“Us in retail are not your slaves. We shouldn’t have to spell this out to you. Hope someone goes into your workplace and trashes it for you to clean up,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hundreds of ripped-open shoe boxes littered the floor as frantic customers searched through the mess for discounted sizes. Shopping Center Council of Australia CEO Angus Nardi told news.com.au the peak sales rush was no excuse for mistreating staff.

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“Any disrespectful or abusive treatment of a worker in a retail setting is a disgrace, and just because we’re in the busy Black Friday and Christmas trading period is no excuse,” he said. Mr Nardi pointed to the industry’s annual Be Kind in Retail campaign, currently displayed across shopping center nationwide “to encourage customers to treat all retail workers with dignity and respect”.