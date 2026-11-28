U.S. retailers experienced a surge in physical store traffic and record-breaking online sales during Black Friday, with consumers balancing inflation concerns against deep discounts on electronics, home goods, and clothing.

The U.S. retail industry observed a significant surge in physical store traffic on Black Friday, challenging the notion that e-commerce has completely overshadowed brick-and-mortar shopping.

Record Traffic At Macy's Store

According to data from retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions, the event generated more foot traffic in physical stores than any other day of the year, despite intense competition from online platforms and brands that began offering steep holiday discounts weeks in advance. This enduring appeal of in-person shopping was evident at Macy's flagship store in Herald Square, Manhattan, where a line formed outside before sunrise.

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Shoppers like Nita Lawrence and her nieces, who had traveled from Miami, expressed disappointment that the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade was canceled due to high wind warnings. However, they found solace in the extensive promotions available at the store, which included handbags discounted by twenty-five to forty percent and sneakers reduced by twenty to fifty percent.

Lawrence noted that while they participate in Black Friday shopping annually, the scale and significance of the Macy's location make it a unique and special experience for them. The economic backdrop for this year's holiday shopping season is complex, characterized by voter frustration over rising gasoline prices and broader inflation concerns. Despite these challenges, digital spending reached historic highs.

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Online Sales Hit Record Highs

Adobe Digital Insights reported that consumers spent a record $7.1 billion online on Thanksgiving, marking a ten-point-four percent increase from the previous year. This surge was primarily driven by purchases in the gaming and electronics sectors. Looking ahead to Black Friday, Adobe forecasted that online shoppers would spend a staggering $12.9 billion, representing a nine-point-two percent growth over last year.

The National Retail Federation estimated that higher prices would account for approximately half of the four-point-one percent sales growth expected in both stores and online during the November and December period. Shoppers like Anna Butler, a retired schoolteacher from Atlanta, felt financially secure due to retirement and Social Security benefits, allowing her to make multiple purchases of clothing items at the Manhattan flagship store after visiting with friends.

Retailers Adapt To Consumer Trends

Retailers have adapted their strategies to meet evolving consumer behaviors, with Black Friday evolving into a multiweek event that encourages early stocking of everyday items alongside holiday gifts. Walmart focused on driving foot traffic by offering specials reserved exclusively for physical stores, such as sampler sets of NeeDoh fidget toys, home items like five-dollar pillows, and discounted crockpots.

Julie Barber, chief merchising officer at Walmart U.S., highlighted that customers were being very intentional about their shopping, using the sales to restock household essentials. Meanwhile, other shoppers like Aimee Becker and Tabatha Ferguson from Illinois were surprised by the calm atmosphere at Macy's despite expecting chaos.

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They planned to spend around one thousand dollars on holiday gifts but noted that higher food costs and daily necessities were crimping their budgets, leading them to shop at discounters like Walmart, Aldi, and salvage stores. Industry analysts noted that U.S. retailers have broadly held the line on prices rather than making significant across-the-board increases, offering solid discounts that persuaded customers to shop earlier.

Salesforce data indicated that November discounts were eight percent larger than the previous year, with early promotions pushing average selling prices slightly below those of last November. However, the best prices were still reserved for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, with electronics discounts peaking at twenty-nine percent on Thanksgiving and TV discounts averaging twenty-three percent on Friday. In a stark contrast to the retail narrative, political developments in Florida underscored the turbulent political climate.

President Donald Trump was reported to be doubling down on policy ideas that voters have expressed dislike for, a historically unique response following a midterm election loss where Democrats gained majorities in both the House and Senate. This political maneuvering adds another layer of complexity to the national mood, influencing consumer sentiment and economic outlooks as the holiday season progresses.