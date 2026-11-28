A retail technology company says the day after Thanksgiving is the year’s biggest for store foot traffic.

NEW YORK — The U.S. retail industry’s version of the Super Bowl is here with the arrival of Black Friday, an occasion that sellers online and in stores seize to drive year-end sales.

This year, the day once considered the holiday shopping season’s unofficial kickoff might look to spectators more like the fourth quarter of a football game. Brands and retailers have promoted steep discounts under the Black Friday banner all month, and some began rolling out deals before Halloween.

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But enough die-hard traditionalists hit the shops as soon as they can after Thanksgiving that the day remains the year’s biggest for foot traffic at physical stores, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions.