New data reveals 20% of Black Friday items are returned, while UK lawmakers push to ban misleading prices ahead of the 2027 shopping event.

Data from the 2024 Black Friday shopping period indicates that one in five discounted purchases results in a return, according to e-commerce logistics operator Reveni. This high volume of reverse logistics creates a secondary surge in returns that extends well past the holiday season, with more than a quarter of returns delayed until after Christmas. The analysis, which examined the previous year's sales, highlights a significant inefficiency in the current retail model where 35 percent of all applied discounts are attached to products that are ultimately sent back by shoppers.

Reveni Logistics Data Analysis

Reveni, the company responsible for processing these returns, provided specific metrics that challenge the traditional perception of discount-driven sales. The research showed that shoppers receive an average discount of 17 percent on Black Friday deals, yet the profitability of these transactions is heavily impacted by the subsequent return rate. Fernando Pedraz, the CEO and founder of Reveni, emphasized that retailers must account for the logistical burden of managing this significant chunk of stock. He noted that while discounts often range from 15 to 20 percent, many of these returned items can be resold at full price if the reverse supply chain is managed efficiently.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

Shopper Behavior and Refund Timeliness

The motivation behind these returns varies, with fashion items accounting for the majority of cases. Approximately 60 percent of shoppers who returned fashion purchases stated the item did not fit, while 15 percent simply did not like the item. The speed of the refund process plays a critical role in customer retention during this return window. Data from Reveni revealed that the average wait for a refund was 11 days, yet shoppers who received instant refunds were 81 percent more likely to make another purchase within three days. Furthermore, 84 percent of all returned products are successfully resold at their original full price, turning a potential loss into a revenue opportunity for agile retailers.

Parliamentary Calls for Regulatory Reform

While retailers manage logistics, UK lawmakers are moving to protect consumers from deceptive marketing tactics. Members of the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee are urging the government to ban fake shopping discounts in time for the Black Friday event next year. In a report published on Black Friday, the committee argued that misleading prices, invented discounts, and false recommended retail prices should be explicitly prohibited. Committee chairman Liam Byrne warned that Black Friday is in danger of becoming Black 'fraud day,' noting that millions of families are being bombarded with fake discounts and false promises during a period when consumers are counting every penny.

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Financial Detriment and Future Legislation

The economic impact of these deceptive practices is substantial and quantifiable. According to the National Centre for Social Research, misleading prices caused £10.6 billion of consumer detriment in the 12 months leading to May 2024. The report highlighted that recommended retail prices are frequently abused, and customers are drawn in by 'drip pricing' where charges are added later in the checkout journey. Recent research from consumer group Which? further supported these concerns, indicating that only around a fifth of discounts on Black Friday were actually cheaper during the 2025 sales period compared to other times of the year.

Enforcement Timelines and Consumer Safety

To address these systemic issues, the committee has recommended that the Government add all forms of fake and misleading pricing to the list of banned practices under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. The report called for a single cross-government consumer protection plan to be established within six months, featuring a named minister, specific targets, and measurable results. The committee stated that these rules should come into effect in time for Black Friday 2027. Additionally, the report highlighted rising online scams, noting that Action Fraud received more than 14,000 reports of online shopping fraud during the 2025 festive period, resulting in consumer losses of £18.3 million in the three months to January 2026.