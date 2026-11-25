Get the definitive Black Friday shopping schedule for 2025. Find exact store opening times for major US retailers like Target, Costco, and Macy's after Thanksgiving closures.

The holiday shopping season officially enters its most critical phase on Friday, November 29, 2025, as Black Friday arrives following a traditional pause on Thanksgiving Day. Most major United States retail chains have chosen to close their physical locations on Thursday, November 27, to allow employees time for family gatherings, but they are aggressively preparing to reopen early on Friday to capture the massive surge in consumer demand. This strategic shift in operating hours highlights the intense competition among retailers to secure a significant share of the lucrative holiday gift-buying market.

Retail Store Opening Times and Black Friday Shopping

Target Corporation has confirmed that its stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, but will reopen promptly at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, November 28, for shopping enthusiasts. The national pharmacy chain Walgreens announced that its nearly 8,000 locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, with operating hours typically set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while select 24-hour facilities will continue their round-the-clock service. For pharmacy services specifically, only about half of the Walgreens locations will have pharmacies open during the Thanksgiving holiday, requiring customers to plan accordingly for medication needs.

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Costco Wholesale is implementing a tiered entry system for its Black Friday operations to manage the anticipated crowds effectively. Executive members of Costco will gain exclusive access to the warehouse floors starting at 9 a.m. on November 28, followed by regular members who will be allowed entry at 10 a.m. The warehouse giant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will resume standard operations on Friday, marking one of the busiest shopping days of the year for bulk purchasers and holiday shoppers.

Macy's Inc. stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but are scheduled to open their doors from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday. This extended window allows shoppers to take advantage of significant discounts and holiday promotions throughout the day. The department store chain has historically been a focal point for Black Friday shopping, with flagship locations often drawing large queues of eager consumers waiting for the doors to unlock.

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Logistics Services and Black Friday Shipping Impact

FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) have announced that their standard pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving Day, November 27. These logistics giants are pausing their core operations to honor the federal holiday, although they may offer some critical services at specific locations depending on local demand and operational necessities. Both companies are fully prepared to resume their usual, high-volume operations on Friday, November 28, to handle the spike in holiday package volumes.

The closure of major courier services means that last-minute online shoppers must act quickly to ensure their gifts arrive in time for the holiday. The transition from Thanksgiving to Black Friday marks a significant operational shift for these logistics providers, who will ramp up their workforce and vehicle fleets to manage the expected surge in deliveries. Consumers relying on these services for urgent shipments should be aware that the holiday break will create a temporary bottleneck in the supply chain.

Grocery Chains and Essential Services Schedule

The grocery sector presents a varied landscape for Thanksgiving Day shoppers, with many chains reducing hours to accommodate staff holidays. Major supermarket chains including The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, Safeway, and Sprouts Farmers Market have all reduced their operating hours on November 27, requiring customers to check specific store listings online for precise closing times. Whole Foods Market will remain open, but individual store locations may choose to close early, making advance verification essential for meal preparation planning.

Conversely, several grocery chains have opted for complete closures on Thanksgiving Day. Trader Joe's, Aldi, and Publix stores will all be shut down on November 27, limiting options for consumers who have not yet purchased their holiday ingredients. Hy-Vee, a regional grocery chain, will operate on a very limited schedule, being open only from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and exclusively for customers picking up pre-made holiday meals. This limited window underscores the logistical challenges of maintaining full grocery operations during the holiday.

Banking Services and Financial Market Hours

Major financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America have announced that their local branch locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, these banks emphasize that automated teller machines (ATMs) and mobile banking applications will remain fully available, ensuring that customers can manage their accounts and withdraw cash without visiting a physical branch. This hybrid model allows financial services to continue supporting customers while giving branch staff time off for the holiday.

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The financial markets will also observe the holiday, with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq closed on Thursday, November 27. These major stock exchanges will reopen on Friday, November 28, but will operate a shortened trading day that wraps up at 1 p.m. EST. This early closure is standard procedure for the day after Thanksgiving, reflecting the reduced liquidity and trading activity typically associated with the holiday period. Investors should plan their trading strategies accordingly, keeping in mind the abbreviated session.

Travel Conditions and Economic Indicators

Thanksgiving Day is also one of the busiest travel periods in the United States, with road and air traffic ramping up significantly. Meteorological forecasts indicate challenging conditions across various regions, with rain storms expected on the East Coast, snow in the nation's mid-section, and coastal flooding concerns on the West Coast. Travelers are advised to monitor weather updates closely as they navigate these hazardous conditions during their journeys to family gatherings.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department reported that consumer prices rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, up from 3.6% in September, indicating that elevated costs remain a persistent challenge. This inflation data adds context to the Black Friday shopping season, as consumers may be more price-sensitive and actively seeking discounts to offset the rising cost of living. The Federal Reserve and policymakers in Washington continue to monitor these trends as they assess the overall health of the economy.

The combination of reduced retail and service hours on Thanksgiving, followed by the aggressive reopening on Black Friday, creates a distinct rhythm in the holiday shopping calendar. Retailers are betting that the convenience of early Friday access will drive significant foot traffic and sales volumes, while consumers are balancing the desire for holiday deals with the traditional observance of Thanksgiving Day. This dynamic sets the stage for one of the most critical retail periods of the year, with significant implications for the broader economy.