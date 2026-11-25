Shop Black Friday food deals on November 27. Save at Anthony's, Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme, and more with gift card bonuses, free meals, and app discounts.

The annual Black Friday shopping event is scheduled for Friday, November 27, and the food industry is preparing for a massive influx of hungry consumers. Major restaurant chains and food delivery platforms are rolling out aggressive discount strategies to capture holiday spending. These deals range from free meals for loyalty members to substantial bonuses on gift card purchases. Shoppers can expect significant savings across fast food, pizza chains, and coffee shops as they prepare for the holiday season.

Gift Card Bonuses and Loyalty Perks

Anthony's Pizzeria and Grill is incentivizing Black Friday spending with a tiered gift card promotion. Customers who purchase fifty dollars in gift cards will receive a ten-dollar bonus card valid from November 27 through January 31. A higher tier is also available, where buying one hundred dollars in gift cards yields a twenty-dollar bonus card valid from January 1 to March 31, 2027. This specific offer runs through December 31. For loyalty members, a qualifying fifteen-dollar dine-in purchase on Black Friday secures a free Anthony's branded canvas duffel bag while supplies last. Additionally, signing up for membership between November 26 and December 7 grants members free steaks and bacon for life.

Also read Psst: All the Best Black Friday Style Deals Are Already Live

Chick-fil-A is leveraging its app to drive Black Friday engagement through targeted offers. Rewards members can receive a free Cheeseburger, Original Chicken Sandwich, or Croissan'wich with any five-dollar purchase at participating locations. This daily redemption option is available throughout a four-day window starting on Black Friday. The chain is also promoting a Friendsgiving Feast for twenty dollars, which includes four pieces of dark meat fried chicken, twelve nuggets, two large sides, and two dipping sauces. This meal must be purchased via the Chick-fil-A app or website to qualify for the discounted price.

Krispy Kreme is offering daily perks for its rewards community on Black Friday. Members can redeem a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage every Friday from November 27 through December 11. Rewards members also have access to a twenty percent discount on family meals through November 28. The brand is extending its gift card promotions with a deal allowing customers to buy twenty-five dollars in gift cards and receive two five-dollar reward cards. These reward cards are valid for redemption between January 1 and January 31, 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pizza Chains Drive Volume with Promo Codes

Papa John's is running a sitewide promotion with twenty-five percent off using the code BFMMS26. This discount is valid through November 29 but excludes limited edition products, sale items, thirty dollar favors, and NFL or Marvel merchandise. Specific menu items are also heavily discounted for the holiday weekend. Customers can order a medium one-topping pizza for eight dollars and ninety-nine cents using the code GIVETHANKS. A large Pepperoni Magnifico pizza is available for twelve dollars and ninety-nine cents with the code GOBBLE. These targeted price points aim to drive volume for holiday dinner solutions.

Domino's is structuring its Black Friday gift card strategy around multi-tier bonuses. Buying fifty dollars in gift cards online results in a ten-dollar bonus card, while purchasing one hundred dollars online yields a twenty-dollar bonus. The one hundred dollar bonus is split into twenty dollars valid from January 5 to February 1, and ten dollars redeemable from February 5 to 18. For in-store purchases, customers can buy a Double Take Card for twenty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents. This card provides a buy-one-get-one-free entrée offer valid once every seven days for a year, plus a free four-count Cinnapack. This complex structure encourages long-term engagement after the initial Black Friday purchase.

Coffee and Fast Food App Discounts

Starbucks is combining digital credit incentives with broad product discounts on Black Friday. Online shoppers can save thirty percent on all twelve-ounce coffee bags and twelve-count single-serve cups using the code BLACKFRIDAY30 through November 29. In-store customers purchasing a physical twenty-five dollar gift card will receive a five-dollar bonus app credit. This offer allows for up to four bonus credits per customer. For a limited-time promotion on November 27, customers can order a free black truffle sauce with any purchase using the code TRUFFLE in restaurants or via the app.

Red Robin is targeting Black Friday traffic with a specific time-bound deal. Customers visiting on November 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. will receive ten dollars off their order. This promotion applies to all locations and aims to capture early morning diners. The chain is also promoting a gift card bonus where buying a fifty-dollar gift card in restaurants or online yields a twenty-five-dollar bonus card. This bonus is redeemable between January 1 and February 11, 2027. The offer runs through December 31 to extend the shopping window beyond Black Friday itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delivery Platforms and Other Fast Food Offers

Uber Eats is facilitating holiday meal sharing with a specific combo deal. Customers can get a free Nacho Cheese DLT sandwich when they purchase a Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla on the platform. This partnership between the delivery giant and Papa John's adds value to the digital ordering experience. Meanwhile, Burger King is running a discount for app users between November 27 and 29. Rewards members can take six dollars off a twenty-five-dollar purchase. This offer is valid at the drive-thru, in restaurants, and for pickup or delivery options.

Juice It Up! is encouraging in-store gift card purchases with a dual bonus. Customers buying a twenty-five dollar gift card in stores will receive a five-dollar bonus card valid in stores only. This purchase also includes a free small classic smoothie. The brand is also offering a standard gift card deal where buying a fifty-dollar card online results in a ten-dollar bonus card. This deal is valid through December 31. These varied incentives across different sectors highlight the intense competition for holiday food budgets.