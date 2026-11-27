Major retailers offer significant discounts on power tools from top brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi. Find the best Black Friday deals on brushless kits and starter packs.

The biggest annual sale for hardware enthusiasts has officially begun, with Black Friday power tool deals now live across major retailers including The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Amazon. This year's promotions cover a vast array of products from leading manufacturers such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, Makita, Ridgid, and Metabo HPT. We have identified 145 specific deals worth your attention, ranging from complete brushless kits to individual bare tools and specialized bits. These offers provide significant savings for both professional contractors and DIY homeowners looking to upgrade their workshop inventory.

Core Deal Mechanics and Pricing

The Home Depot is currently offering brushless Milwaukee and DeWalt kits for just $99, making them some of the most aggressive price points available this season. Additionally, the retailer features battery starter kits that come with a free tool, providing excellent value for users needing to expand their existing battery platforms. In a separate promotion, The Home Depot lists a specific kit for $149, which represents a $100 reduction from its standard $249 list price. This specific kit includes a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch impact driver, along with two compact 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless Compact 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kits are also prominently featured in this pricing tier.

Also read The Best Home Depot Early Black Friday Tool Deals We’d Actually Buy

Lowe's is running parallel discounts on Kobalt and Craftsman kits, alongside DeWalt saws and Metabo HPT nailers. Amazon complements these offers with DeWalt kits, bits, and general shop gear. It is important to note that bare tools are clearly marked as tool only in all listed deals, meaning they ship without a battery or a charger. Each link provided in the original source leads directly to an individual product page for transparency and ease of purchase. Consumers should budget for a larger battery if they plan to add high-draw tools like circular saws or grinders to their set, as the included 2.0Ah batteries are light but may have short runtime for demanding applications.

Milwaukee and Makita Platform Details

Milwaukee's 12-volt M12 and 18-volt M18 batteries do not swap between platforms, a critical detail for buyers choosing their ecosystem. The M18 Brushless Compact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is priced down from $199 at The Home Depot and comes with one 2.0Ah battery, a charger, and a bag. The included 5.7-inch drill is rated for 550 inch-pounds of torque and spins up to 1,700 rpm. However, owning only one battery means waiting on the charger during longer jobs. Furthermore, M18 packs do not fit Milwaukee's smaller M12 tools, so users must choose their platform carefully. The brushless DCF809 impact driver included in many kits is rated for 1,700 inch-pounds of torque.

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Makita also offers competitive options, including the 18V LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack. This pack includes a brushless Fuel hammer drill and impact driver with two batteries, and it is also eligible for a free-item offer. The Makita 18V X2 LXT Brushless Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit is another standout deal available at The Home Depot. For those needing heavy-duty cutting power, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit is priced at $449. This saw features a 15-amp motor that spins at 3,800 rpm, can crosscut 2×14 lumber at 90 degrees, and includes 10 positive miter stops. Its XPS light casts the blade's shadow on the workpiece as a cut line, eliminating the need to calibrate a laser.

Ryobi and Kobalt Battery Ecosystems

Ryobi sells its ONE+ line exclusively at The Home Depot, and tool-only ONE+ listings require an 18V battery from one of the kits. The Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill/Driver Kit is a popular choice for those entering the platform. This line includes six tools with a compact battery, a 4.0Ah battery, and a charger, or six tools with two batteries, a charger, and a soft case. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V 4.0Ah Battery 2-Pack is available separately for those looking to expand their runtime. Users should be aware that Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kits and various impact wrenches are also part of this extensive catalog.

Kobalt rates its drill at 500 inch-pounds of torque and its impact driver at 1,800 inch-pounds, with three power settings on the driver. The catch in the Kobalt kit is that it contains a single 2.0Ah battery and a 45-watt charger, so the two tools must take turns during use. Kobalt 24V Max batteries only run Kobalt tools, ensuring brand loyalty but limiting cross-compatibility. The kit carries a five-year limited tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty, offering solid protection for the investment. The Ridgid 18V 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit is another option available at The Home Depot for users seeking heavy torque capabilities.

Stakeholder Positions and Retailer Strategies

Each of the selected kits qualifies for a free select tool or battery at The Home Depot, though the eligible list can vary by store location. This strategy encourages customers to bundle their purchases and utilize the free-item offers. The Milwaukee M18 Brushless Compact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is one such eligible item, along with the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit. Additionally, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall Reciprocating Saw Kit is available for those needing demolition or cutting tools. These promotions are designed to clear inventory while providing tangible value to consumers who are already invested in these brands.

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At Lowe's, most Bosch and Metabo HPT deals are concentrated, offering a different set of brand loyalty options compared to The Home Depot. The Ryobi 40-Piece Drill and Impact Drive Kit is a comprehensive solution for general household repairs. Milwaukee Shockwave Bit Sets, including the 35-Piece, 70-Piece, and 23-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Sets, are also discounted. These accessories are essential for extending the life of drills and impact drivers. The presence of these varied retailers ensures that consumers have multiple avenues to find the specific tools and battery platforms they prefer.

Real-World Impact and Shop Gear

The corded saw mentioned in the deals weighs more than 50 pounds and belongs on a stand or a bench, highlighting the importance of workspace setup. Its XPS light system ensures accurate cuts without the maintenance required for laser guides. For those needing shop vacuums and tool chests, the selection includes a black rolling cabinet with a wood top, perfect for organizing a modern workshop. The 2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards also recognized some of these advancements in home improvement technology, indicating the broader industry trend toward efficiency and durability.

Consumers should carefully evaluate their battery needs before purchasing bare tools, as the initial savings can be offset by the cost of additional batteries and chargers. The availability of 5.0Ah batteries, such as the DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah Battery 2-Pack, provides a solution for users who need extended runtime. The strategic placement of these deals across The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Amazon allows shoppers to compare prices and select the best offer for their specific tool requirements. This Black Friday season presents a rare opportunity to upgrade professional-grade equipment at significant discounts, particularly for those willing to invest in brushless motor technology and higher-capacity battery packs.