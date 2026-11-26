Black Friday discounts on portable power stations from major brands are live on Amazon, with prices ranging from $89 to $2,199. Buyers should compare watt-hour capacity for runtime and continuous watts for output. Notable models include the Bluetti Elite 100 mini at $379.99 with 1,004.8Wh, the Anker SOLIX S2000 at $649.97 with 2,010Wh and a 1,500-watt inverter, and the Bluetti Elite 300 at $1,098.99 with 3,014Wh and a 30-amp RV port.

Black Friday portable power station deals are live on Amazon, with discounts on Bluetti, EcoFlow, Anker SOLIX, and Jackery models ranging from $89 to $2,199.

Two numbers matter when you shop for one of these: capacity in watt-hours tells you how long it runs, and continuous output in watts tells you what it can power. Each link below goes to an individual product page so you can check local stock and delivery estimates before you buy. At $379.99 on Amazon, the Elite 100 mini is the least expensive way into a full kilowatt-hour of LiFePO4 storage in this sale.

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It holds 1,004.8 watt-hours in a 23.6-pound frame, with Bluetti claiming more than 6,000 charge cycles. The trade-off for that compact footprint is inverter output: 700 watts continuous suits laptops, routers, CPAP machines, and 12V fridges more than kitchen appliances. If you want a step up in wattage, see the 1,800-watt Elite 100 V2 in the midsize list below and weighs 35.7 pounds, making it noticeably lighter than older 2kWh boxes. Anker rates its cells for 10,000 cycles, and it includes eight output ports along with 400W solar input. This is the home-backup and RV pick at $1,098.99 on Amazon.