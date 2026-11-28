Discover the top Black Friday discounts on festive party dresses from AllSaints, Ghost, and Hobbs. Save up to 60% on velvet, satin, and sequin styles for the holiday season.

Shoppers seeking premium attire for the upcoming holiday calendar can now secure significant savings on designer evening wear. The current Black Friday sales period offers substantial discounts on high-demand festive styles from renowned brands including AllSaints, Ghost, Hobbs, and Omnes. These reduced prices on sequins, velvet, and satin garments allow consumers to upgrade their seasonal wardrobes while preserving budget for Christmas gifts and celebratory dinners.

AllSaints Maxi Dress Leads Major Savings

AllSaints presents a classic black maxi dress that serves as a versatile foundation for any party wardrobe. This specific item is currently available at a 50 percent discount, significantly reducing its original price. The retailer lists the dress at £121.10, down from its standard price of £259. This offer is highlighted as a top recommendation for those seeking an elegant, timeless piece that functions as a worthy investment for frequent holiday events.

Also read Top Black Friday Party Dress Deals from AllSaints and Hobbs

Ghost and Wyse Velvet Collection Discounts

Velvet remains a dominant fabric for festive celebrations, with Ghost offering a bright red midi dress priced at £96.75. This item represents a reduction from its usual cost of £129, making it a comfortable and glamorous option for Christmas day gatherings. The brand emphasizes that this style is designed to transition seamlessly through various holiday activities while maintaining a high-end aesthetic.

Wyse provides two distinct options for customers preferring different velvet textures and colors. The Phoebe silk velvet dress in black features a 40 percent discount, lowering the price from £310 to £186. Alternatively, the Wyse Dress is listed at £217, also marked down from £310. These selections cater to shoppers looking for wearable luxury that fits within a constrained budget during the peak shopping season.

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Omnes and Boden Tiered Tulle Options

Omnes is executing aggressive pricing strategies with discounts reaching up to 60 percent off on selected evening wear. A standout example is an elegant strapless neck maxi dress, which has dropped from £120 to £48. This specific item is cited as one of the biggest savings available, appealing to consumers looking for maximum value on black-tie appropriate attire. The retailer positions these discounts as a solution for those seeking high-fashion looks without the premium price tag.

Boden addresses fit concerns by offering a tiered tulle dress in petite, regular, and long variations. Priced at £95.40, this item is reduced from £159, making it an accessible choice for hosting cocktail parties. The availability across multiple sizes ensures that a wider demographic of shoppers can find a suitable silhouette for their specific body type and event requirements.

Hobbs and Mint Velvet Sequin Styles

Hobbs offers the Saffie sequin dress for under £200, specifically priced at £186.75, down from £249. This garment features an all-over gold sequined design with a fit and flare silhouette that flatters various shapes. The dress is fully lined to ensure comfort, addressing common concerns about the wearability of sequined fabrics during long social gatherings. This price point positions it as a strong investment piece for the festive season.

Mint Velvet provides a feather trim sequin dress in chocolate brown at John Lewis for £210. This represents a 25 percent reduction from the original £280 price. The inclusion of feather trim adds a unique textural element to the design, offering an alternative to standard sequined gowns. This option is ideal for shoppers seeking bold, attention-grabbing styles for black-tie events.

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Satin and Additional Brand Offers

Satin presents a sophisticated alternative to sequins, with The Fold offering an emerald green satin dress for £220. Originally £365, this piece features a flattering cowl neck and fluid sleeves. It remains in stock across every size, providing immediate availability for last-minute holiday planning. The retailer suggests pairing this style with shapewear for optimal fit, acknowledging the specific styling needs of satin fabrics.

Other brands contribute to the diverse range of discounts available. Very offers an olive green twist front maxi dress for £41.25, reduced from £55. Whistles features a pink twist dress at £149.25, down from £199. Phase Eight lists a cape dress at £107.40, reduced from £179. French Connection provides a slip dress for £105, marked down from £150. Mango's asymmetric dress is available for £49.99, while H&M offers an evening gown at £152 and a kaftan dress for £36. Peacocks sells a bandeau dress for £12.80, down from £32. Lavish Alice provides a maxi dress at £132, and Meshki offers a maxi dress for £67, both showing significant reductions from their original prices.