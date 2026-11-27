Bitcoin shorts faced $170 million in liquidations on Black Friday, with Binance accounting for nearly half. ETH shorts also lost $38.1 million amid broader market volatility and upcoming Fed decisions.

Crypto currency markets experienced severe turbulence on Black Friday as short positions for Bitcoin sustained massive losses totaling $170 million. This significant liquidation event impacted 72,023 traders across various exchanges, with Binance serving as the primary venue for nearly 45% of these forced exits. The specific timing of these events coincided with the expiration of major options contracts and heightened anticipation surrounding Federal Reserve policy announcements, creating a volatile environment for leveraged traders.

Binance Dominates Massive Liquidation Events

Binance recorded the largest single wipeout of the day, eliminating a $9.3 million Bitcoin short position on the BTCUSDT pair at a price of $62,147. This specific trade represented the most substantial individual loss among thousands of liquidated orders that occurred during the trading session. Data provided by CoinGlass indicated that short sellers bore the brunt of the damage, with their losses comprising 75.7% of the total $85.8 million in Bitcoin liquidations across all trading pairs. The exchange's share of the total market liquidations underscored its dominance in derivatives trading volume during periods of extreme price movement.

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BTC and ETH Short Sellers Face Wipeouts

Bitcoin short positions suffered a collective loss of $64.9 million over a 24-hour period, significantly outpacing the $20.9 million lost by long positions. The imbalance was even more pronounced in the immediate 12 hours preceding the report, where CoinGlass recorded $139.6 million in short liquidations compared to just $29.9 million in long liquidations. Ethereum traders also faced substantial pain, with Ethereum shorts losing $38.1 million, marking the second-largest asset losses on the platform. Despite these heavy losses for leveraged shorts, the price of Ether recovered slightly to trade around $1,721 on Friday, reflecting a 1% increase over the previous day.

Fed Rate Hike Odds Rise Amid Blackout Period

Market anxiety is intensifying due to the approaching Federal Reserve blackout period, which begins at midnight Eastern Time on November 28. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange FedWatch tool currently assigns a 100% probability to a 25-basis-point interest rate hike on November 12, signaling strong market consensus for further tightening. The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to announce its subsequent rate decision on December 9, with the Federal Reserve maintaining its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4% following its October meeting, where Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack voted in favor of the decision.

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Options Expiry and Deribit Data Signals

The monthly Bitcoin options expiry on Deribit concluded at 08:00 UTC on Friday, involving approximately 110,800 contracts worth roughly $6.75 billion. Data from Deribit indicated a max pain price of $70,000 for these expiring contracts, suggesting a potential upward pressure on the underlying asset as market makers hedge their positions. This expiry event occurred against the backdrop of Bitcoin trading at approximately $61,400, which represented a 0.9% gain over the previous 24 hours, showing resilience despite the massive liquidation of short positions.

Arthur Hayes Warns of Weekend Volatility

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes issued a stark warning regarding potential market instability over the weekend, citing the lack of dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve before the pre-FOMC blackout period. Hayes suggested on X that without a shift in tone from Fed officials, the weekend could become highly volatile, potentially leading to dumps in liquid assets and cryptocurrency before the Monday market open. His prediction aligned with earlier warnings he had made regarding Bitcoin retesting the $55,000 level, a price point the cryptocurrency touched as low as $55,150 on November 21, marking its lowest price since September 2024.

CryptoQuant Estimates Potential Squeeze Risks

Earlier in the week, Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, estimated that Bitcoin held approximately $16 billion in potential short liquidations within the price range of $60,000 to $100,000. Ju contrasted this massive short exposure with potential long liquidations below that range, which totaled less than $5 billion. He explicitly stated that squeeze risk was heavily concentrated on the short side, a dynamic that played out dramatically on Black Friday when price movements forced numerous leveraged short positions to close automatically. These figures highlight the significant structural imbalance in the market that can lead to rapid and severe price corrections when triggered by macroeconomic events.