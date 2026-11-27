Discover the best Black Friday gaming deals for November 27, 2026. Save on the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, Samsung monitors, and Razer headsets at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Black Friday 2026 officially arrived on November 27, marking a pivotal shift in the US holiday shopping season with significant price reductions across gaming hardware and entertainment. The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has dropped to $450 at Target, representing a deeper discount than previously reported and setting a new benchmark for console pricing.

This $99.99 reduction from the $549.99 standard price includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. The offer remains valid through December 5, 2026, at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart. Shoppers now have immediate access to one of the most sought-after holiday gifts at a substantially lower entry point.

Also read Black Friday 2026 Amazon Kindle Deals: Paperwhite and Colorsoft Discounts

The Nintendo Switch 2 console itself features a 7.9-inch display with 1080p resolution, HDR10 support, and variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. When docked, the system outputs 4K video, effectively bridging the gap between portable and home gaming. The inclusion of two Joy-Con 2 controllers ensures families can engage in local multiplayer without needing to purchase additional accessories.

In the PC peripheral market, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G5 G55H monitor has been reduced to $189.99 at Best Buy. This QHD display offers a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. The 1000R curvature and AMD FreeSync support make it a strong option for PC gamers seeking fluid motion in competitive titles.

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Storage upgrades are also seeing aggressive discounting, with the Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD listed at $349.99 on Amazon. This high-performance drive delivers sequential read speeds of up to 14,700MB/s, providing extensive storage for large game libraries. It represents a premium solution for users building or upgrading high-end gaming PCs with compatible M.2 slots.

Audio and input devices have similarly seen price cuts that enhance value for consumers. The Razer BlackShark V3 Wireless Gaming Headset is available for $99.99 at Amazon, down from $149.99. The headset features 50mm drivers and up to 70 hours of battery life on a 2.4GHz connection, catering to players who prioritize voice chat and comfort during long sessions.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 TKL HyperSpeed Keyboard is also discounted to $99.99 at Best Buy, saving $80 from its original price. This wireless mechanical keyboard utilizes tactile Orange switches and offers a tenkeyless layout for increased mouse space. It also includes hot-swappable switches and RGB lighting, appealing to users who customize their typing experience.

Logitech continues to dominate the mouse market with the G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse now priced at $79.99 at Best Buy. This $40 discount makes the model with 11 programmable buttons and the HERO 25K sensor highly accessible. It is particularly suitable for players in MMOs and strategy games who require complex control schemes and precise tracking.

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For those looking to gift software, Embark Studios' ARC Raiders is available for $19.99 across Steam and consoles. This 50 percent discount on the third-person extraction shooter includes cross-platform multiplayer support for PC and console users. The game allows squads of up to three players to scavenge resources and complete objectives in a shared world.

Content creators are not left behind in these promotions, as the HyperX QuadCast 2 USB Microphone is listed at $99.99 at Best Buy. This $50 discount from its $149.99 list price includes four selectable recording patterns and a detachable shock mount. It provides a versatile upgrade for streamers and podcasters looking to improve audio quality without breaking the bank.

These combined deals illustrate a highly competitive market as retailers vie for consumer attention during the critical post-Thanksgiving shopping window. The convergence of console, PC, and peripheral discounts provides comprehensive options for upgrading any gaming setup before the December holiday rush concludes.