We Are Austin welcomed tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly for a look at innovative products, smart home essentials, and holiday shopping strategies that could help you score big savings without breaking the bank.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't just two days anymore. They've practically become an entire shopping season! From smart home upgrades and clever gadgets to holiday gifts that keep on giving,is sharing her favorite finds and deals to help shoppers make the most of their holiday budgets.

We Are Austin welcomed tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly for a look at innovative products, smart home essentials, and holiday shopping strategies that could help you score big savings without breaking the bank. , Black Friday deals, and tips for shopping smarter this holiday season!

Also read The Best Black Friday Handbag Deals Have Already Begun

First up is the LG WashTower™, which combines a full-size washer and dryer into one sleek, space-saving unit. With centrally located controls, smart settings, and phone notifications when laundry is finished, it's designed to make everyday chores easier. For movie lovers, LG Sound Suite delivers immersive home theater audio without complicated speaker wiring. Featuring Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology, the customizable system allows users to add wireless speakers and a subwoofer.

Both LG products are featured in the company's Black Friday promotions. Looking for something a little unexpected? Meet the Birdbuddy Nook, a smart bird feeder with a built-in camera that captures photos of feathered visitors and identifies different bird species through its app. Priced under $100, it's a fun gift for nature lovers, with an optional solar-powered version available.

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And for anyone who would love a little help with household chores, the Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro offers robotic vacuuming and mopping, including cleaning along walls, navigating thresholds, and automatically washing its mop pads. Jennifer highlighted a special Black Friday promotion offering the device for just $899 from November 19–30, a savings of $600! Shop smarter and keep your budget in check Of course, finding a great deal is only half the battle.

Knowing how to pay for it is important, too! Jennifer also highlighted Affirm, a payment service that allows approved shoppers to divide purchases into scheduled payments with clear terms upfront. Affirm offers payment plans without late fees or hidden fees, allowing customers to understand what they'll owe and when payments are due. Financing is subject to approval, and interest rates and terms may vary.

Whether you're upgrading your home, checking off your holiday gift list, or simply looking for a clever gadget, Jennifer's picks offer plenty of inspiration for the shopping season. Prices, promotions, and availability are subject to change. Review financing terms before making a purchase.