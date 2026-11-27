This is Money tracked six-month prices to separate genuine Black Friday deals on vacuums, air fryers and kitchen appliances from routine prices that shoppers should skip.

Black Friday deals have started appearing across smart home tech, kitchen appliances, floorcare and beauty, with retailers slashing product prices from Friday November 27. This is Money, the consumer finance and shopping publication, has reviewed a range of major Black Friday listings to determine which discounts are real bargains and which are simply routine prices with a sale label attached.

Retailers often run multi-day and multi-week promotions rather than single 24-hour windows, so a sale tag alone does not show whether a product is cheap. This is Money tracked six-month price patterns and compared prices across retailers for each item, then gave every product a clear Good Price or Wait verdict based on that data.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

Which Black Friday Home Deals Are Genuine Lows

Several household products earned a Good Price verdict, including the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner, the Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric Mop and the Russell Hobbs RHEDB8002 Electric Underblanket. The Shark vacuum is listed at £139.99 against a typical reference price of £239.99, and its price has moved between £149 and £220 over the past six months, so £139.99 counts as a strong seasonal low. A separate product box for the same vacuum shows a Now price of £129, which is also highlighted in the listing.

The Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric Mop is selling for £59, which is 41 per cent off its £99.99 reference price. Over the past six months it has typically sat between £89 and £109, with occasional listings around £59 to £70 at select retailers. The Russell Hobbs electric underblanket is priced at £49.99, which is 40 per cent off £82.99. It has averaged around £69 over the past six months and reached a low of £50, so the current price matches the six-month low and sits well below the average.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue (24 Rolls) costs £6.99, about 18 per cent off an £8.50 RRP. This is a modest saving rather than a dramatic doorbuster, but it sits below the usual £7.50 to £8.50 range across supermarkets and Amazon, which makes it a good price for everyday restocking. The Puremate PM465 20 Litre Dehumidifier is now £137.27, down from £169.99. That is well under its £180 six-month average, although it is £9.27 above the six-month low of £128, so This is Money advises buying soon if the product is needed and waiting only for shoppers chasing the absolute lowest price.

The 4-Tier Heated Clothes Airer is priced at £82.50 at Dunelm, advertised as 50 per cent off £165. Comparable models on Amazon sit around £98.99 to £109.99, including the Vivo Technologies 4-Tier Heated Clothes Airer at £109.99, which was up from £98.99 five days earlier. Dunelm's price therefore beats typical heated airer pricing of £100 or more.

Kitchen and Coffee Deals That Should Wait

The Ninja Foodi StaySharp 6-Piece Knife Block Set, Stainless Steel (K32006UK), is selling for £109 against a £179.99 RRP, but This is Money recommends waiting for a better deal. The gap is £70.99, yet the verdict reflects how the price compares with the wider market rather than the size of the strikethrough figure alone.

The De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Coffee Machine (EC9155.MB) is now £349 at Argos, marked down from £530. The same machine sold for £325.28 at AO and £329.29 at John Lewis during the same week without a promotional discount. Because £349 is higher than those rival prices, the verdict is Wait for a better deal, despite the steep £530 strikethrough.

The Philips 4000 Series Air Fryer (NA462) is the clearest kitchen bargain in the group. It currently costs £149 at AO, which is below the prices seen between May 18 and October 19, when it dropped to at least £169. The product was previously listed at £269, so £149 beats the earlier £169 low from that tracking window and earns a Good Price verdict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The KitchenAid Artisan 6.6L Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer costs £517 at Currys and £589 on Amazon, where it is marked down from £639. Over the past six months it ranged from £589.99 to £656.05 on Amazon, and it was around £539 at John Lewis earlier this year. This is Money rated the mixer a Good Price, because the current Currys figure sits below the Amazon range seen over the past half year.

What Shoppers Should Do Before Buying

For most shoppers, the practical result is that the Shark vacuum, Philips electric mop, Russell Hobbs electric underblanket, Philips air fryer, KitchenAid mixer and Dunelm heated airer are the strongest candidates. Each of these is priced below its typical six-month range or reference level, according to the tracking data in the article.

Shoppers considering the Ninja knife block set or the De'Longhi coffee machine may gain more by waiting, since rival retailers have recently sold the coffee machine for less than the Argos price. Items such as the Puremate dehumidifier fall into a middle category, where buying now is reasonable if the appliance is needed soon, but waiting may bring a price closer to the £128 six-month low.

Because Black Friday promotions can run for several days or weeks, shoppers should compare the current price with the six-month range before purchasing. A discount labelled as half price can still be higher than the everyday price at another retailer, so checking the full price history is the most reliable way to judge whether a deal is genuine.