From cookware to air fryers, coffee makers and more, all of these kitchen tools and appliances are majorly discounted right now for Black Friday.

Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday season certainly isn't! Whether you're hosting on Christmas, throwing a holiday party, or your pots and pans have just seen better days,From the coffee maker you'll use daily to bakeware for holiday pies and even a few picks with stamps of approval from celebs, we found the best discounts on kitchen tools and appliances to shop all weekend long:Vanderpump By Anolon Clad Stainless 7-Piece Cookware Setby Caraway easily tackles every recipe.

Already marked-down bundles are what we're ordering, with an added discount of 25% added on.we've seen! You'll get 50% off for spending over $200, plus free shipping and a complimentary 10-piece food storage set.! For a special gift, bake something delicious when you're heading to a holiday party and give the dish as a hostess present.

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If you can't start your day without a strong cup of joe, but are hoping to cut back on your trips to the local coffee shop, a new coffee maker might inspire you at home. : 5oz. , 8 oz. , 12oz.