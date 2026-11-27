Holiday sale events feature significant discounts on cordless battery-powered tools from major brands like EGO, Greenworks, Ryobi, and DeWalt across retailers including Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware. Offers include cordless mowers, snow blowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws at reduced prices.

The holiday is wrapping up and that to-do list is looming. Snow is coming, too. Luckily, cordless power tools can make all those jobs easier.

Battery-powered outdoor tools from EGO, Greenworks, Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Kobalt are marked down for Black Friday at Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware, and the best price on a mower or blower depends on which store you check. Amazon has dozens of Greenworks and Worx tools on sale along with a run of robot mowers. The Home Depot is cutting prices on Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Echo.

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Lowe’s has Kobalt 80V mowers and Craftsman V20 tools, and Ace Hardware is discounting EGO blowers, mowers, and snow blowers. Cordless snow blowers and snow shovels are part of the sale, and they have their ownGetting a 40V blower with a battery in the box for under $100 is a cheap entry point into cordless yard tools.