Explore top Black Friday sales including 55% off Dyson Airwrap, 40% off Naadam cashmere, and 30% off Spanx. Find verified discounts on tech and fashion.

Black Friday sales have officially commenced, offering verified markdowns across major retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, and Dyson. The shopping season brings steep discounts on high-demand items, with specific deals such as 50 percent off at Ulta, 40 percent off Naadam, and 30 percent off Spanx. Shoppers can access these prices on fashion, beauty, and technology products while inventory remains available.

Dyson And Tech Discounts Reach 55 Percent

Dyson is offering up to 55 percent off its bestsellers, including $150 off the Dyson Airwrap. The styling tool functions as a blow-dryer, curling iron, and straightener with various attachments. This 30 percent discount is notably rare for this specific device compared to other times of the year.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

Apple AirPods and other tech gifts also see price reductions. Amazon is hosting a sale event where customers can save up to 30 percent on select styles exclusively through its mobile application. These app-exclusive prices include luxury basics such as cashmere sweaters and Italian leather handbags from specific brands.

Skin Care And Beauty Savings At 50 Percent Off

Ulta is running its Black Friday sale with up to 50 percent off more than 500 beauty deals. Popular brands participating include Clinique, Sol de Janeiro, and MAC. The markdowns cover skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair tools, creating opportunities for stocking holiday gifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medicube products, including gift sets, are priced up to 40 percent lower on Amazon. Skincare items such as liquid exfoliants are available at reduced rates. These products are intended for keeping blackheads and ingrown hairs at bay. Stocking up during this event is recommended due to the depth of the discount.

Fashion And Apparel Discounts At 40 Percent

Naadam is offering 40 percent off its highly giftable signature $98 cashmere sweater. The entire website is included in this discount, making it a prime opportunity for luxury apparel shoppers. Gap is also having a significant sale event with many bestsellers up to 60 percent off.

Spanx is running a sitewide sale with 30 percent off all shapewear. This includes shaper shorts, cotton jersey basics, and cozy fleece hoodies. The discount applies to matching pajama sets and lingerie. Customers are advised to act quickly as popular sizes tend to sell out fast.

Victoria's Secret is providing 30 percent off sitewide on bras, underwear, and pajamas. The deal includes its seven-for-35-panty promotion. Ugg is offering 30 percent off its popular Classic Micro boots. This discount is available at Ugg.com, Nordstrom, and Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additional Retailer Savings And Cyber Monday Deals

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is underway with up to 60 percent off fashion items. Shoppers can find markdowns on Tory Burch shoulder bags and soft pajamas. Madewell is offering 40 percent off sitewide with a specific code. J.Crew is providing savings up to 40 percent off sitewide as well.

Cakes is offering up to 25 percent off its nipple covers and wardrobe solutions. The brand is known for its TikTok popularity and practical dress solutions. Phlur is discounting its popular perfumes and hair mists by 20 percent through Cyber Monday. Full-size bottles in scents like vanilla and matcha are included.