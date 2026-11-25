Snag the best Disney Black Friday deals under $45.

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Black Friday is the perfect time to score incredible Disney merch. Think everything from cool clothing and earbuds to sparkling jewelry and fun games. Check out these must-have Disney deals under $45 before they disappear like Cinderella at midnight! Bucks County man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill local officials * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

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Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. This Black Friday, Disney+ and Hulu are bringing back two of the year's best streaming offers.

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Now through Monday, Nov. 30, eligible new and returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle for just $4.99/month for 12 months, a savings of over 61% per month*, making it easier than ever to enjoy a full year of streaming at an exceptional value. Get the deal here. Savings compared to current reg. monthly price. Ends 11/30.

Offer for ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan only. $4.99/mo for 12 mos, then $12.99/mo . 18+. Terms apply.