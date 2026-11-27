Black Friday shoppers flocked to physical stores despite early online deals, with 84 percent of weekend shoppers planning to buy in person, the highest share since 2019.

Black Friday shoppers moved from Thanksgiving meals to retail deals, forming lines before sunrise at stores including Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, where doors opened at 6 a.m. The National Retail Federation estimated holiday sales growth of 4.1 percent, with higher prices accounting for about half of that increase.

Shoppers Prefer Physical Stores Despite Online Deals

The group forecast US shoppers would collectively spend $1.01 trillion in November and December. A survey by the International Council of Shopping Centers found 84 percent of Americans planning to shop this weekend expect to do so at a physical store. That is the highest share since 2019. At the Fashion Outlet of Chicago in Rosemont, doors opened at 6 a.m. Friday and some lines stretched far outside the stores.

Also read Black Friday 2026 In-Store Freebies and Giveaways Guide

Shoppers there found Black Friday deals at more than 130 designer outlets. Even with abundant online deals, many people still prefer to shop in person. Black Friday produces more foot traffic at physical stores than any other day, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions. Macy's shoppers Nita Lawrence and her two nieces traveled from Miami and were disappointed the department store's annual Thanksgiving Day parade was postponed until Saturday due to high wind warnings on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They took consolation Friday in promotions that included handbags offered at 25 percent to 40 percent off and sneakers reduced by 20 percent to 50 percent. We do Black Friday every year, but this Macy's is much bigger. This is special, Lawrence said. We're going to do some shopping and then we are going to the airport.

Today, I am buying for me. At the Fashion Outlet of Chicago, Madison and Paula, a mother and daughter duo, were first in line at Lululemon Friday morning. The first 100 shoppers who spend more than $300 and check in at concierge services will get a free ticket to Cleopatra: The Immersive Exhibition.

Analysts and economists closely scrutinize retail spending on the five days that begin with Thanksgiving Day and end on Cyber Monday for clues about consumers' financial staying power and commercial prospects heading into the new year. Retail sales were up and down all year as filling up a car and other nonnegotiable costs took more out of household budgets. Commerce Department figures for October showed Americans pulling back on buying books, clothes, sporting goods and other items.

Consumer Confidence Rises As Gas Prices Fall

Consumer confidence jumped this month as US gasoline prices continued a steady decline. The deepest discounts between this past Tuesday and Monday were expected on clothing, home goods, and health and beauty, technology company Salesforce predicted. Caila Schwartz, a retail and consumer insights leader at Salesforce, said it is not just a moment where shoppers are buying gifts. They're also buying things that they need, and so that's going to help drive up a lot of the spend.

Online sales of personal hygiene products were 40 percent higher from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22 compared to the October average, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights. Sales of household cleaning products spiked 33 percent and clothing basics by 27 percent during the same time frame. Retailers have broadly held the line on prices instead of making big increases across the board, and offered solid discounts that persuaded customers to shop earlier, industry analysts said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salesforce said November discounts before Black Friday were 8 percent bigger than last year's. Early promotions pushed the average selling prices of physical merchandise 1 percent below last November's prices. Retailers nonetheless were likely to reserve their best prices for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, said Vivek Pandya, director of digital insights at Adobe.

Online Shopping Gains Share During Holiday Season

Discounts on TVs were expected to average 23 percent on Friday compared with 11 percent during the first 22 days of the month, according to Adobe's analysis. Online shopping is on pace to take another slice out of store sales during the holiday season, retail analysts said. Consumers spent $82.5 billion online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, a 9.1 percent increase from the same three weeks last year, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

A belief that e-commerce sites offer the best value possible has contributed to shoppers doing more of their holiday period spending online instead of in stores, Pandya said. AI-powered shopping tools help them compare products and prices, he said. Traffic to online retail sites from links in AI-powered tools more than doubled this month compared with November 2025, according to Adobe's data.

Stores have kept drawing a majority of holiday season spending, although online purchases capture a bigger share every year, according to US Census data. Black Friday's evolution into a multiweek event has encouraged shoppers to stock up on shampoo, T-shirts and other everyday items while checking off their holiday lists, retail analysts said.