Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage is discounted by $300 to $999, marking its lowest price since recent hikes, while the 15-inch model drops to $1,199.

The new promo drops Apple’s 13-incher to within $100 of its all-time low, easing the sting of recent price hikes. The new promo drops Apple’s 13-incher to within $100 of its all-time low, easing the sting of recent price hikes.with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage starting at $999 for Black Friday, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since the hike.

If you want a larger display,are also taking $300 off the otherwise identical 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, dropping it to $1,199. , is $599 — but don’t want to splurge on a MacBook Pro. Its faster chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage make it better suited for multitasking and creative work in apps like Photoshop and Premiere.

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You also get a higher-resolution display, better speakers, a backlit keyboard that makes typing in the dark easier, and faster ports. Plus, its sharper webcam supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which automatically adjusts the framing to keep you in view during video calls. Of course, the Air can’t match the performance or higher-end displays you can get with a MacBook Pro, whether you opt for an.