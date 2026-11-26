Black Friday deals can be tempting, but experts say some items are cheaper after the holidays
Before you click 'buy,' experts say not every Black Friday deal is a bargain. Here's what to shop for now and what you'll save more on after the holidays.
Everyone wants a deal during the holiday shopping season, but how do you know if you're really getting the best price? Black Friday will bring loads of discounts, and 7 On Your Side has tips to make sure shoppers aren't getting duped.
That includes tech items such as speakers, laptops and TVs, as well as smart home products like speakers, routers and security cameras. Small home appliances, including air fryers and slow cookers, are also among the best Black Friday buys. Remember Black Friday's mantra is "cheap stuff cheaper.
" This is not the time to go looking for deep discounts on items that scream sale but will be less expensive after the holidays. "When we're shopping, we see a discount, and we're just like, we're blinded by it," Bodge said. "So we're looking for ways to save.
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