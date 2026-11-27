Black Friday brings massive discounts on smartphones, TVs, and home tech. Find the best savings on Apple, Samsung, and more with our curated list of 55 top deals available today.

Black Friday has arrived on November 27, marking the day after Thanksgiving when retailers nationwide launch their most aggressive discounts of the year. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to one platform, this annual shopping event features deep price cuts across almost every major retailer. After analyzing pricing sheets and retailer listings over the past few days, a comprehensive list of 55 high-value deals has been identified. These offers cover a wide range of categories, including smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, consoles, and health tech, with some items reaching their lowest prices ever.

Top Tablet And Smartphone Discounts

Apple's Pro device is now just $57 more than the base model, making the upgrade significantly more justifiable for consumers. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 offers the largest discount among tablets, dropping from $799.99 to a highly competitive price point. This 14-inch 2K OLED touchscreen machine is a standout choice at this price, offering features that distinguish it from cheaper Windows alternatives. Best Buy has discounted a specific configuration that includes an Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Meanwhile, Apple fans can secure a top pick in the tablet category for $449.99, down from the original $799.99 retail price.

Also read Nordstrom Rack Coupon Codes for November 2026 — Score Black Friday Deals Up to 75% Off & An Extra 40% Off Clearance

Home Tech And Security Systems

Robot vacuums and security devices are seeing notable price reductions this year. One popular robot vacuum, which saw reductions in early November and again from November 16 to 18, is now available for an additional $100 off, bringing the total savings to a significant level. For home security, a specific doorbell bundle is available for just $48.99. This deal includes the doorbell, which retails for $39 after the Black Friday discount, effectively allowing customers to add an extra camera for only $10 instead of the standard $49.99. However, viewing video history requires an additional subscription, a factor that should be considered before purchase.

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Televisions And Audio Equipment

Television sets are a focal point of the Black Friday sales, with one model offering one of the biggest discounts of any set on the market. This unit is reduced to $997.99 from its retail price of $2,499.99. It is actually cheaper than the 2025 QM8K model and features a newer panel, making it an excellent choice for living room setups. For those needing audio, Sonos has discounted its soundbar range by $50 below the usual price. This provides a cost-effective way to enhance the viewing experience with high-quality sound systems from a reputable brand.

Gaming Consoles And Fitness Wearables

Gaming enthusiasts can take advantage of deals on consoles and accessories. One console costs $499.99 on its own, meaning a bundle including a game and a 90-day Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership comes at no extra cost. Buyers are advised to consider purchasing a compatible 256GB storage option to ensure sufficient space for games and updates. In the health and fitness sector, the Oura ring is available in silver and black for $299, while premium finishes like gold, deep rose, stealth, and brushed silver are $100 off at $399. Consumers should note that Oura sizes differ from standard ring sizes, so trying one in a store is recommended. Additionally, Whoop's wearable is slashed to $249.99 from its list price of $299.99, though this discount is less substantial compared to other watches in the lineup.